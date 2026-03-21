Explainer: A patent for digital afterlife

ARTIFICIAL intelligence has already learnt to write like us, speak like us and, increasingly, look like us. But the next step may feel straight out of a ‘Black Mirror’episode. AI that continues to be ‘you’ even after you are gone. Recently, Meta secured a patent for a system that could train AI on a user’s posts, comments and interactions to generate responses in their style. In theory, a user’s account wouldn’t just become a memory, it could keep posting, replying and interacting, long after they have logged out for good.

Advertisement

AI presence post-death

Advertisement

Call it a ‘digital ghost’, a slightly eerie phrase that has now entered the tech lexicon. It may sound dramatic, but the building blocks already exist. Every meme you shared, every late-night rant, every carefully curated caption adds up to a detailed map of your personality. Today’s AI models are getting uncannily good at reading that map and recreating your tone, humour and quirks almost like a digital version of you that never really stops talking.

Advertisement

How digital trail makes imitation possible

To be clear, a patent is not a product launch. Tech companies routinely file patents for ideas they may never actually build. But the fact that Meta is even thinking along these lines says something about where the Internet is headed. For platforms driven by engagement, a user’s presence doesn’t truly end. It rather lingers in data. And in the age of AI, that data isn’t just archived, it can be animated.

Advertisement

Behind this is a simple but powerful shift. Earlier, data was passive and stored in servers, accessed when needed. Now, with advances in generative AI, that same data can be turned into something active and responsive. It can be used to predict how a person might reply, what they might say, even how they might phrase a joke. In other words, personality itself is being translated into data points that machines can learn from.

The rise of ‘grief tech’

In many ways, this isn’t entirely new. Social media has already changed how we remember the dead. Profiles become memorial spaces where friends and family continue to post messages and revisit memories. AI takes that one step further, from static remembrance to active interaction.

There is even a term for it — grief tech. Startups are experimenting with chatbots trained on a deceased person’s messages, allowing conversations that feel eerily familiar. Microsoft, too, once patented a system to create chatbots based on an individual’s digital footprint. Add voice cloning into the mix and the line between memory and simulation starts to blur.

For some, this could feel comforting, a way to revisit a voice, a style of speaking and a presence that feels almost intact. For others, it may feel unsettling, as if grief is being prolonged rather than processed.

Consent & ethics of ‘digital ghosts’

This is where things get uncomfortable. Most people never signed up for their data to be used this way. We post, comment and message assuming it stays within the boundaries of a platform and not that it might one day be stitched together into a version of us that continues to ‘exist’. And if it does, it raises deeper questions. Is it really the same person or just a very convincing echo? And who gets to decide if that echo should exist at all? There is also the question of control. If an AI version of a person continues to interact online, who oversees it? The platform? The family? Or no one? Without clear answers, the idea quickly moves from fascinating to fraught.

The risk of rewriting the dead

There are also risks that go beyond personal grief. A digital ghost could be made to say things the real person never believed in. In an era already struggling with deepfakes and misinformation, AI-generated personas could complicate the idea of truth itself. If the dead can ‘speak’, how do we know whose voice we are really hearing? The danger is not just technological, but cultural. Memory, until now, has been shaped by people, by their stories, recollections and experiences. If AI begins to participate in that process, it could subtly alter how individuals are remembered, even misrepresent them entirely.

A new form of digital immortality

At its core, the idea taps into something timeless — the human desire to leave something behind. For centuries, people have sought immortality through stories, art or legacy. Social media has already extended that instinct, preserving fragments of our lives online. AI may now take it a step further, turning those fragments into something that feels alive.

Meta may not build what its patent describes, but the direction is hard to ignore. In a world shaped by AI, our digital selves might linger, respond and evolve into a version of us that refuses to log off.