Explainer: Agenda for the new IAF Chief

SINCE Operation Sindoor against Pakistan last year, the Ministry of Defence has okayed upgrades to the war-fighting ability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) — faster communication, additional surveillance planes, long-range air defence missiles, a wide array of UAVs, and new fighter jets.

The IAF’s Vice Chief, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who replaces Air Chief Marshal AP Singh as the 29th Chief of IAF on October 31, will be at the helm as some of these technologies are inducted. His tenure ends in December 2028.

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The administrative processes to upgrade the technologies started in 2025, while inductions are expected over the next few years.

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Theatre commands & Agniveers

The new IAF Chief is expected to address contentious issues, like the use of IAF’s assets in case the proposed geographically-defined theatre commands are established. So far, IAF’s stance does not favour dividing ‘fighter assets’ as an option under the proposed structure. Air Marshal Dixit, who previously worked on joint doctrines and the Defence Forces Vision 2047 under the Chief of Defence Staff, would now, in is his capacity as the IAF Chief, be called upon to give an opinion in the interests of the force.

Also, within four weeks of the new IAF Chief taking over, the first batch of 2,850 Agniveer recruits will be leaving the force. As per the policy, 25 per cent of them will be retained and the rest are expected to be absorbed in paramilitary forces and state police services.

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Successful placement of these men and women would be crucial for the morale of Agniveers of later batches who are still serving.

Rapid addition of fighter jets

After retiring the MiG-21s last year, the IAF is down to 29 squadrons, against a sanctioned 42-squadron strength needed to tackle a collusive Pakistan-China threat. Earlier this month, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said, “Going ahead, we need anything between 36-40 jets annually.”

An immediate task is induction of the Tejas Mark1A fighter jets. Technical issues of integrating missiles with radars on the jet are set to be sorted by November. Public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has some 30 airframes of the jet ready and the first 14 of the GE-404 engines contracted from the US have been delivered.

The first squadron of the Tejas Mark1A is likely to be inducted within the first couple of months of the new IAF Chief taking over. HAL is slated to produce some 180 Tejas Mark1A jets; the IAF is pinning hopes on getting 24 annually.

The multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) project aims to source 114 additional Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation of France. The deal is expected to be signed this fiscal while deliveries could commence three-four years thereafter. Annually, 12 jets are expected.

The third project for fighter jets is sourcing of the 5th-generation jets. For the IAF, a plane of this class is needed as a ‘stop-gap option’ as the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is a decade away. The Russians have offered Sukhoi 57, but no decision has been taken so far.

Unmanned systems and S-400

Last month, the IAF made a formal outreach to the domestic industry with a list of requirements of UAVs and autonomous systems. A document, ‘Unmanned and autonomous systems roadmap’, detailed the need for indigenous propulsion systems for drones, software to operate drones autonomously, and the ability to navigate where the GPS may be jammed.

On air defence, the fifth and last squadron of the S-400 systems ordered from Russia in 2018 is expected next year. During his two-plus years’ tenure, the new Chief would be pushing for getting five additional S-400 systems for which the Ministry of Defence gave an in-principle approval in March. Russia has responded to the request with a commercial proposal.

Faster communication

A dedicated satellite for the IAF has been okayed this month; it provides for speed in decision-making and greater connectivity among aircraft. Also, the Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS) is being upgraded. A proposed upgrade was validated this summer and will be implemented across the country over the next few months.

The IACCS generates a composite air picture by integrating data links to track multi-tiered aerial threats simultaneously. It ingests real-time data from an array of surveillance assets. It provides the battle commanders a picture while the automated threat detection guides which is the closest, or most effective, weapon system available to counter the threat.

The IAF has also kicked off a programme for having more surveillance planes by retrofitting Airbus A321 commercial planes with ‘airborne early warning systems’. This will be another important programme during the tenure of the new IAF Chief.