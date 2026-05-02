Explainer: All about Phase I of Census

In a state grappling with migration, agrarian distress and a rapidly changing demographic profile, the first phase of the Census 2026 exercise began on April 30 in Punjab, focusing on house listing and housing census operations.

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The first phase will not collect detailed religion or caste data. Instead, it will focus on housing conditions, assets and amenities, forming the basis for the population enumeration phase. Around 67,000 enumerators have been deployed.

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While Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe status will be recorded, comprehensive caste data, including Other Backward Classes (OBCs), will be collected during the second phase, said Dr Navjot Khosa, Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab and Chandigarh.

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What comes next

The Centre is yet to formally announce the detailed schedule for Phase II, which will gather individual-level data, including religion and caste, across states. This phase will also record age, education and occupation, besides capturing migration patterns and fertility data digitally.

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The Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed that caste enumeration will be part of the overall Census 2027 plan. The questionnaire for the second phase will be notified before the exercise begins.

Amid concerns that census data related to caste and religion could be used for political purposes, officials have clarified that confidentiality is protected under the Census Act, 1948. Data will be stored on secure servers, and only aggregate figures will be published. No personal information will be shared with tax, police or other probe agencies.

Digital application

Dr Khosa said Phase I includes self-enumeration from April 30 to May 14, followed by house-to-house enumeration from May 15 to June 13. Phase II (Population Enumeration) is scheduled from February 9 to 28 next year.

For the first time, the Census will be conducted digitally using mobile applications. A self-enumeration option has also been introduced through an online portal. Upon submission, respondents will receive a unique Self-Enumeration Reference ID, which must be shared with the enumerator during verification.

Real-time monitoring will be carried out through the Census Management and Monitoring System, while web-based mapping has been used to create house listing blocks.

House mapping

The 33-point questionnaire in Phase I covers building identification, construction materials (floor, wall and roof), ownership status, number of residents, water and sanitation facilities, cooking fuel, and details of married couples.

It also includes access to digital and transport assets such as Internet, smartphones, vehicles and household appliances. Each building will be geo-tagged to ensure accurate geographic coverage.

According to FAQs on the Census portal, live-in couples will be counted as married couples if they consider their relationship a stable union.

Self-enumeration form

The self-enumeration form will be available 15 days before an enumerator’s visit, allowing households to submit information online. The facility is accessible in 16 regional languages.

House listing explained

The house listing phase aims to create a comprehensive inventory of buildings, houses and households across the country. This phase records where and how people live.

In Haryana, self-enumeration was held from April 16 to 30; the house-to-house enumeration is scheduled from May 1 to 30. Haryana has nearly 51,000 house listing blocks. In Chandigarh, self-enumeration took place from April 16 to 30; the house-to-house exercise is scheduled from May 1 to 30.

Population estimates in Punjab

The final data is expected to provide insights into Punjab’s changing demography, migration trends and economic structure. In the absence of official data, current figures remain projections. Estimates suggest Punjab’s population has crossed 3.1-3.2 crore, up from 2.77 crore in 2011.

For Phase I, the state has been divided into around 51,000 blocks, each covering a population of 700 to 800 persons.

Large-scale migration — both outbound (to countries such as Canada, the UK and Australia) and inbound from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh — has reshaped the workforce. The Census is expected to offer the first official snapshot of these shifts.

Punjab remains India’s only Sikh-majority state, with Sikhs forming the largest share of the population and Hindus the second largest. Updated figures could influence both political and social discourse.

Concerns and delimitation

The timing of the Census has triggered a political debate, particularly over its implications for future delimitation of electoral constituencies and parliamentary seat distribution. OBC organisations and Opposition parties have also expressed concern over the absence of detailed OBC data in the first phase, questioning the government’s intent.

Beware of fraud

Authorities have warned about potential fraud linked to fake census verification messages and impersonators. Census enumerators carry valid I-cards with scannable barcodes and only ask general, non-financial questions. Citizens should not share bank account details, or card information. No fee is charged for enumeration.