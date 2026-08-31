Explainer: All about the rural waste-to-energy ‘GOBARdhan’ scheme that takes off from Sept 1

The Rs 23,731-crore GOBARdhan scheme, which aims to convert agricultural residue, cattle dung and other biomass resources into renewable fuel, will come into force in the country from September 1.

Advertisement

Compressed Biogas (CBG) is an eco-friendly, purified form of biogas produced from organic waste that has properties similar to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Advertisement

The scheme will operate from 2026-27 to 2035-36.

Advertisement

About the scheme

It seeks to address some of the key challenges facing India’s CBG sector, including assured demand, pricing uncertainty, high capital costs, feedstock aggregation, pipeline connectivity and access to institutional finance.

For years, India has spoken about the enormous amount of energy locked inside its agricultural residue, cattle dung and organic waste. The challenge has been turning that potential into a commercially viable industry.

Advertisement

Experts said the scheme also seeks to create markets for by-products generated by CBG plants.

“The government expects the integrated approach to provide long-term demand certainty, improve plant economics, promote waste-based energy production and create a stronger domestic CBG ecosystem while limiting any significant impact on household and transport gas consumers,” agriculture expert Rajeev Chandran said.

Currently, the biogas sector is reliant on imported components, which increases capital expenditure. For major players like GAIL, IGL, and MGL, localised supply chains will significantly improve project execution timelines and lower capital costs.

How consumers can gain

“The larger consumer benefit could come from greater diversification of India’s gas supply. GOBARdhan seeks to turn waste such as cattle dung, crop residue and organic municipal waste into CBG, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and creating a domestically produced alternative to conventional natural gas. The government expects the scheme to strengthen energy security while creating a new rural waste-to-energy economy,” an official of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

“For consumers, a larger domestic CBG industry could eventually mean a more diversified gas basket and lower exposure to international fossil-fuel price volatility. But these benefits will depend on whether CBG plants can achieve scale and whether the necessary transportation and distribution infrastructure is created,” he added.

GOBARdhan is not limited to fuel production. CBG plants also generate organic manure such as fermented organic manure (FOM), liquid FOM and phosphate-rich organic manure (PROM).

Assistance offered

The government is providing market assistance of Rs 1,500 per tonne for these products. As of March 4, 120 CBG/BG plants had been registered for the sale of such organic fertilisers, with 44 agreements signed with fertiliser marketing companies, according to the data shared by the government.

A larger supply of organic fertilisers could gradually improve soil health and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers. For consumers, the indirect benefit could come through more sustainable agricultural production and potentially greater resilience in food supply chains.

The GOBARdhan initiative was initially conceived as a waste-management programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission, aimed at converting cattle dung, kitchen waste, crop residue and other biodegradable waste into biogas and bio-slurry.

Its expansion into a national CBG programme could therefore have benefits beyond energy prices.

For consumers, GOBARdhan is, therefore, less about an immediate change in the monthly gas bill and more about how India chooses to finance its transition towards a domestically produced, waste-based energy system.

Impact on household budgets

The scheme’s impact on consumers — particularly CNG vehicle owners and household PNG users — has emerged as a key concern after the government introduced a higher administered price for CBG producers.

At the heart of the scheme is a fixed CBG procurement price of Rs 2,110 per MMBtu, supported by government intervention and intended to provide producers with predictable revenues. The pricing framework is expected to operate over a minimum 10-year horizon, alongside capital assistance, pipeline connectivity and credit support for CBG projects.

Will CNG become costlier?

The immediate consumer concern is whether the higher price paid to CBG producers will eventually translate into higher CNG prices.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, in a clarification issued on August 29, said this should not be interpreted as a direct increase in the price paid by consumers. It pointed out that the existing producer price, linked to 85 per cent of the retail CNG price, works out to around Rs 1,478 per MMBtu, compared with the new GOBARdhan price of Rs 2,110 — a rise of about 43 per cent.