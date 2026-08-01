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Home / Tribune Explainers / Explainer: Amritsar’s new air travel plan

Explainer: Amritsar’s new air travel plan

The ‘Hub and Spoke’ international model promises a seamless journey, provided bottlenecks are taken care of

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Shekhar Singh
Updated At : 03:08 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport. Tribune File
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Can India turn its airports into international transit gateways instead of merely points of departure? And can passengers from smaller cities reach overseas destinations without repeated check-ins and immigration formalities? Those questions have come into focus after the Centre decided to expand its ‘Hub and Spoke’ international aviation model to 44 airports, signalling a new approach to building the country’s international air connectivity.

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The plan envisages four major hub airports connected to around 40 spoke airports across the country. Instead of introducing direct international flights from every city, passengers will travel on domestic feeder flights to a designated hub before boarding their overseas service, completing the journey under an integrated travel system.

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The ‘Easy Connect’ plan

The move builds on the ‘Easy Connect’ initiative launched last month between Varanasi and Delhi and later extended to Amritsar. Under the system, passengers complete check-in, baggage acceptance and immigration at the originating airport itself. Their baggage is checked through to the final destination, while at the hub airport they proceed directly to the international departure area instead of repeating the process.

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The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has informed Parliament in the Monsoon Session that no adverse passenger feedback has been received since the rollout and that further expansion will depend on commercial viability, passenger demand and infrastructure availability.

Addressing the gap

While India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, many passengers travelling to Europe, North America and several other destinations continue to connect through overseas hubs, particularly in the Gulf and Southeast Asia, before reaching their final destination. The government’s objective is to strengthen Indian airports as transit points within that journey.

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The model itself is not new. It has long formed the backbone of global aviation, allowing airlines to consolidate passengers from different cities at a central airport before operating long-haul international flights. Instead of flying half-empty aircraft from multiple cities, airlines combine demand through a hub, making more routes commercially viable while offering passengers greater connectivity.

Why the timing is significant

The country’s airport network has expanded rapidly over the past decade, but many regional airports do not generate enough demand to sustain direct international operations. The ‘Hub-and-Spoke’ model seeks to bridge that gap by linking smaller cities to global destinations through domestic connections rather than expecting every airport to operate overseas flights.

The policy could also change the economics of international flying. Concentrating long-haul operations at a few gateways enables airlines to deploy aircraft more efficiently, while domestic feeder services help build passenger volumes. Over time, this could improve the competitiveness of Indian carriers on international routes.

Challenges persist

A seamless transit experience depends on close coordination between airlines, airport operators, immigration authorities, customs and baggage handling systems. Delays in feeder flights or disruptions in baggage transfer can quickly undermine the convenience the model promises.

Infrastructure will also determine how far the policy succeeds. As traffic is channelled through a limited number of hubs, terminals, baggage systems, aircraft parking bays and airside capacity will have to expand alongside passenger growth. Without that, congestion could simply shift from one airport to another.

Commercial viability remains another factor. India’s aviation market is intensely competitive and highly price-sensitive. Airlines will have to align schedules and transfer arrangements while ensuring there is enough passenger demand to sustain the network.

The announcement of 44 airports marks the beginning of a broader shift in the way India plans to build international connectivity. The success of that strategy, however, will depend less on the number of airports brought under the network than on whether it delivers what it promises — a seamless journey for passengers and a stronger role for Indian airports in global aviation.

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