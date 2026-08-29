Explainer: As 1998 Wandhama massacre probe reopens

AFTER nearly three decades, Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) has reopened the probe into the 1998 massacre of 23 Kashmiri Pandits in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. It is one among the many such cases being re-investigated by the SIA over the past three years.

Advertisement

It was on the night of January 25, 1998, that 23 members of the community were killed by unidentified terrorists in Wandhama village. According to officials, a group of armed men in Army fatigues entered a house on the pretext of having tea and opened fire on the members of the family and neighbours.

Advertisement

While the J&K Police registered a case, the investigation did not see much progress.

Advertisement

Seeking justice

In 2023, following representations from Kashmiri Pandit groups seeking justice in cases that had remained unresolved for decades, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the J&K Police to prepare a list of killings from the 1990s. The SIA has begun revisiting some of the most prominent cases.

In 2023, the SIA issued an appeal to all persons familiar with the facts or circumstances of the case to come forward in order to “unearth the criminal conspiracy” behind the murder of retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago. In 1968, Ganjoo had sentenced Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat to death for the murder of police Inspector Amar Chand in 1966. Bhat was hanged in 1984 days after JKLF ultras killed Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in the UK.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the agency conducted searches at nine locations across the Union Territory in connection with the 1990 murder of Kashmiri Pandit poet and journalist Sarwanand Koul Premi and his son. The duo was abducted and killed.

Tika Lal Taploo, BJP’s vice-president in Jammu and Kashmir, was killed in 1989. The case remains unsolved.

The agency has also filed a chargesheet against JKLF chief Yasin Malik and four others in connection with the 1990 abduction and killing of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat.

The killings and demands

In 2010, the Jammu and Kashmir government told the Assembly that 219 Kashmiri Pandits had been killed by terrorists since 1989. The government said 24,202 families of the total of 38,119 migrated due to turmoil in the Valley.

In 2011, a Valley-based Kashmiri Pandit organisation claimed that at least 399 Pandits had been killed since militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. “The first list of a survey done by us suggests that 399 Pandits have been killed. Our estimate is that the total number killed in the last 20 years will be around 650,” Kashmir Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) president Sanjay Tickoo told reporters then.

In 2017, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking an investigation into the alleged mass murder of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in 1989-1990. Years later, in December 2022, the top court dismissed a curative petition seeking reconsideration of its 2017 order.

The curative petition, filed by an organisation of Kashmiri Pandits, ‘Roots in Kashmir’, said the Supreme Court was not justified in dismissing the writ petition at the admission stage in 2017. The court said the petition was dismissed for the simple reason that the instances pertained to 1989-90, and more than 27 years had passed. “No fruitful purpose would emerge, as evidence is unlikely to be available at this late juncture,” it noted.

A senior official said the reopening of cases was part of a wider effort to pursue long-pending cases of targeted killings during the peak of militancy in the Valley in early 1990s. “We want to take the investigation to its logical conclusion and ensure justice for the victims,” the official added.

Former J&K Director General of Police K Rajendra Kumar said the security agencies were competent to re-investigate the murder cases. “At that time, the priority was the law and order situation and the police would hardly get time to investigate the cases… but now the situation has improved in Kashmir.”

Kumar said there would be difficulties during the investigation as the cases are old, “but I am sure the police will do their job”.