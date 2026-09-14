With all four major cab aggregators -- Ola, InDrive, Uber and Rapido -- suspended in Chandigarh, and a fresh challan drive now targeting vehicles still running illegally under their banners, the Union Territory’s app-based mobility sector is in its deepest crisis yet, leaving Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Limited’s Bharat Taxi as the last major platform standing.

HOW THE CRISIS UNFOLDED

The State Transport Authority (STA) suspended Ola’s licence on June 17, followed by InDrive on August 10, and finally Uber and Rapido on September 8 — each for six months under Rule 17 of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025.

The orders cited a common pattern: failure to provide mandated driver health and term insurance, non-implementation of notified fare rates, forced subscription models on drivers, non-commercial vehicles attached illegally, and local offices found “closed/locked” during inspections.

The suspensions came after a 100-day sit-in and 16-day hunger strike by cab drivers, who accused the aggregators of unethical trade practices and fleecing commuters while denying drivers their due under the Rules. The union called off its protest on September 9, a day after Uber and Rapido were suspended, though it said the core demands — Rs 6 lakh medical insurance, Rs 10 lakh term insurance, and functional 24x7 local offices -- remained unmet.

THE ENFORCEMENT CRACKDOWN

To ensure that the suspended platforms actually stay off the roads, the STA launched a challaning drive from September 9, the day the protest ended. In just four days, 231 vehicles were challaned and 16 impounded —247 in all — with a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on each, taking the cumulative penalty to Rs 24.7 lakh.

Four-wheelers accounted for 91 challans and four impoundments, while two-wheelers made up 140 challans and 12 impoundments, the numbers falling only marginally by September 12 compared with the drive’s second day peak of 82 vehicles on September 10.

STA Secretary Nitish Singla told The Tribune that vehicles found operating under suspended licences would continue to face strict action. “We appeal to the public to report any instance of fleecing, illegal operation or other violations to the STA, and we assure swift action on every complaint,” he said.

WHY BHARAT TAXI IS GAINING GROUND

With Ola, InDrive, Uber and Rapido all barred, Bharat Taxi — billed as India’s first cooperative-led, driver-owned ride-hailing platform — is now the only major aggregator legally operating in Chandigarh.

Its ascendancy is less a market win than a default outcome of the regulatory vacuum left behind, but it positions the cooperative model as the Administration’s preferred template: driver-owned, rules compliant, and free of the insurance and fare violations that felled its private rivals.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR COMMUTERS

Lakhs of daily commuters across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula who depend on app-based cabs and bike-taxis for office runs, local errands and airport trips now face a sharply narrowed choice.

With four platforms simultaneously off the roads, availability during peak hours is expected to remain tight, pushing more commuters towards Bharat Taxi, conventional taxi stands and public transport.

WHAT NEXT

None of the four suspended companies has indicated whether it will contest its order. Restoration will hinge on whether they meet the STA’s compliance benchmarks — insurance cover, fare adherence and functional offices — before their respective six-month suspensions lapse between December 2026 and March 2027. Till then, the challan drive is likely to continue, and Bharat Taxi’s footprint in the city is expected to expand further by default.