Explainer: As Darbar Move nears, Jammu eyes economic boost

With the Civil Secretariat set to reopen in Jammu under the Darbar Move — a biannual practice of shifting government offices between Srinagar and Jammu — on November 2, traders in Jammu are hoping for a boost to business.

The key question, however, is whether the reopening of the Secretariat and the return of employees to the Union Territory’s winter capital can offer a long-term solution to unemployment and the region’s dwindling economy, which has been affected by multiple factors.

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Traders in Jammu have traditionally depended largely on pilgrims visiting the city en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine and during the annual Amarnath Yatra. Pilgrims travelling from across the country often use Jammu as a transit point, bringing business to local traders.

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Mounting challenges

The business community is already struggling with competition from e-commerce platforms, which deliver goods to residents without the need to visit markets in the city’s congested areas, where traffic jams are commonplace.

In June last year, a direct Vande Bharat train service was launched between Katra and Srinagar, and it was extended to Jammu in May this year. The trading community expressed concerns that these direct services could affect the business of hotels and guest houses that depend on transit passengers staying in Jammu.

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Against this backdrop, they saw a ray of hope when the Darbar Move was restored last year after being discontinued in 2021 following the adoption of a paperless e-office system. The move had also placed a considerable financial burden on the state exchequer. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah received a grand welcome in November last year when he walked to the Civil Secretariat in Jammu as the government shifted to the winter capital.

The shifting of government offices traditionally boosts economic activity in certain residential and commercial pockets of Jammu. Thousands of employees from Kashmir stay in preferred localities, generating demand in nearby markets and bringing seasonal gains to retailers and vendors.

Many traders believe that while the Darbar Move directly benefits the food, hospitality, transport and rental sectors in specific pockets, its impact on manufacturing units and industrial enterprises is limited. The local trading community has repeatedly sought incentives, subsidies and exemptions from government fees to protect industry and business, arguing that these would offer a more lasting solution.

Seasonal gains, limited economic impact

As the Secretariat reopens in Jammu on November 2, the Darbar Move is expected to bring renewed activity to parts of the city. While its immediate impact may be visible in certain areas, whether it can revive the region’s overall economy remains an open question.

According to an order issued by the government, the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) will make sufficient buses in good condition available to transport employees on October 31 and November 1. Each employee participating in the Darbar Move will also receive a special Travel Allowance (TA) of Rs 25,000.

At a recent meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the significance of the Darbar Move as a distinctive administrative tradition of J&K. He called for meticulous planning, effective interdepartmental coordination and adequate arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of employees.

The Chief Minister has directed all the departments to work closely together to ensure the smooth completion of the move and the seamless commencement of government work in Jammu.