Explainer: At the heart of the matter

Last week, Preeti Unhale (51) completed 25 years with a donor heart, becoming India’s longest-living heart transplant survivor. What makes her case a milestone in heart transplant surgery is that survival rate in such cases after 10 years is around 55 per cent. After 15 years, it shrinks to 25 per cent, as the recipients need life-long care, including daily immunosuppressants, and have very high chances of rejection of the donor heart by the body. Preeti has survived eight episodes of rejection, the last one in 2015.

Journey through the decades

In 1968, India’s first human heart transplant was performed by Dr PK Sen at KEM Hospital, Mumbai. The patient survived for only a few hours. The attempt, sixth in the world, was just two months after the first-ever successful heart transplant by Dr Christiaan Barnard in South Africa.

After the initial failure, the first successful heart transplant happened 26 years later in 1994 after the Transplantation of Human Organs Act 1994 legalised the concept of ‘brainstem death’, allowing for organ donation. The surgery was performed by a team led by Dr P Venugopal, one of the surgeons in Preeti’s case, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The patient, Devi Ram (45), lived for over 17 years post-surgery, dying of an unrelated cause.

According to the Indian Heart and Lung Transplant Registry’s second report, till March 2023, 1,328 heart transplants had been performed at more than 70 centres across India approved for thoracic transplants. Till 2025, according to a rough estimate, the number of total transplants was over 1,500, with more than 100 conducted every year, far below the estimated annual requirement of 50,000.

Negotiating the challenges

According to former PGI director Dr KK Talwar, one of the two surgeons who operated on Preeti, even after a successful surgery, rejection, infection and long-term complications, including cardiac allograft vasculopathy (a chronic, progressive, accelerated coronary artery disease affecting most heart transplant recipients), remain major challenges.

Being on strong immunosuppressants, their immunity is always low and infection rate remains high. Preeti has landed in hospital for common cold and cough.

The biggest challenge, though, remains the cost of the surgery (in the private sector) and expensive lifelong medications, says Dr Sandeep Seth, Professor, Cardiology, AIIMS. “In AIIMS, the cost is minimal and even post-operative care and medication costs are borne by the government. However, in the private sector, the cost of surgery is between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, medicines are around Rs 30,000 a month for the initial six months, tapering to Rs 10,000 a month after that. Plus, there will be admission charges for rejection episodes and other infections.”

New protocols, stronger drugs

In the initial years, the infection rate was high as patients were not aware of the strict protocol. “Also, we were using simpler drugs,” adds Dr Seth. “We realised that infections are more in India than the West. We changed protocols, switched to stronger drugs and the survival improved.”

“We have also become strict about the pre-transplant choice of patients. AIIMS is not taking any recipients with liver or kidney disease. The present survivors are between 15 and 45 years. Besides age, their level of motivation and commitment also matters, as does the age and health of the donor. Preeti’s donor was a teenager; she’s a model patient,” says Dr Seth.

Why the numbers remain low

India’s infrastructure, medical expertise and after-care are easily comparable to the West, but “where we lag is the availability of organs”, says Dr Seth. Even in India, transplant cases remain quite low in the North due to lack of awareness and inclination for organ donation.