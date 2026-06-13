Explainer: BSF, Bangladesh counterpart talk border security, deportation

THE contentious issue of the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India and “pushing them back” to their country topped the agenda of the 57th round of the Director General-level border coordination conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which concluded in New Delhi on Thursday.

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While no press briefing was held, an official statement said “issues relating to illegal/inadvertent/forcible crossing and border deaths” were discussed.

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The issue of pushback escalated after the BJP won the Assembly elections in West Bengal on May 4. Stopping infiltration was one of the major planks on which the party had contested the Assembly polls.

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On May 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Gandhinagar that hundreds of people were leaving West Bengal and heading to Bangladesh after the new BJP government came to power in the state.

Greater urgency

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This was the first such meeting between the BSF and BGB following the formation of a new government under the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the neighbouring country, and after the BJP came to power for the first time in West Bengal.

Though infiltration and the entry of Bangladeshi nationals illegally into India has been a long-standing issue, this time the changed political dynamics have ensured greater urgency on discussing it and working towards a resolution. The Indian delegation was led by Praveen Kumar, Director General of BSF, and the Bangladesh delegation by Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Director General of BGB.

Fencing in West Bengal

The India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal spans 2,217 km, of which 1,648 km has already been fenced. Of the remaining 569 km, around 112 km cannot be fenced due to difficult geographical conditions. For the rest, land acquisition is yet to begin for approximately 149 km, while about 229 km is currently at various stages of the acquisition process.

At its first Cabinet meeting on May 11, the newly formed BJP government decided to transfer 600 acres within 45 days for border fencing and related infrastructure projects. Till May 28, the West Bengal government had handed over 142.79 acres to the BSF for setting up outposts and barbed-wire fencing.

Repatriation process

There is no specific treaty or agreement with the Government of Bangladesh regarding repatriation of its citizens who have illegally entered into India. Details of the suspected illegal migrants, who are apprehended, are shared with the Bangladesh High Commission through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for nationality verification.

Such illegal migrants are deported after their nationality is confirmed and travel documents are issued by the High Commission.

Claims and counter-claims

Last week, the BGB issued a statement claiming that it had successfully foiled 10 separate attempts by the BSF to “illegally push in” around 60 people across various border areas. The BSF, on its part, denied carrying out any “push-ins”, maintaining that the illegal migrants belong to Bangladesh and should return to their country.

Last month, responding to a remark by a Bangladesh Minister on the issue of “push-ins”, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We expect Bangladesh to expedite nationality verification so that repatriation of illegal immigrants can take place in a smooth manner.”

Meanwhile, the BSF said during the course of the DG-level conference held between June 8 and 11, discussions were also held on prevention of assaults on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh nationals, measures to prevent trans-border crimes, prevention of entry of Bangladeshi criminals into India, incidents of fence breaching by Bangladesh nationals, construction of border fence work, action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, and issues related to border infrastructure.

Emphasis was also laid on sensitising border population about the sanctity of the international boundary and greater public awareness to prevent illegal activities in border areas. The BSF and BGB reiterated their shared resolve to adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards trans-border crimes, insurgent activities and any actions that undermine border security.