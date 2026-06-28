Explainer: Chandigarh opens homes to tourists — what the new bed and breakfast policy means for you

The Chandigarh Administration has formally notified, with effect from June 27, the use of residential properties across the Union Territory for bed and breakfast (B&B) establishments. The order, signed by the Chief Administrator, has been issued under Rule 9(i) of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, with the prior approval of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the UT’s Administrator.

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In plain terms: eligible homeowners in Chandigarh can now legally host paying guests under a regulated policy and earn from their spare rooms — without converting their home into a hotel.

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Why now — and why does it matter

Chandigarh has for decades punched below its weight as a tourism destination despite its unique distinction as the only planned city in India designed by a world-renowned architect, its proximity to the Shivalik hills, and its role as the gateway to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab’s heritage circuit. The city’s hotel inventory, while adequate for business travellers, leaves gaps for families, budget tourists, and experiential travellers seeking a more personalised, residential setting.

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The B&B model directly addresses that gap. It creates a new category of affordable, authenticated accommodation — neither a hotel nor an informal paying-guest arrangement — that allows visitors to experience Chandigarh’s legendary residential planning from the inside: its wide tree-lined streets, its sector layouts, its unhurried domestic life.

For homeowners, many of whom sit on large plots of 500 square yards and above with rooms that lie unused, it offers a low-investment income stream without requiring commercial conversion or structural change.

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Who can apply, who cannot

The notification is clear and restrictive by design. Only the owner or joint owners of a residential unit may apply — tenants, lessees, and third parties are excluded. The plot must be a minimum of 500 square yards, which in Chandigarh’s sector-based layout means properties in most established residential sectors qualify, while smaller plot-holders — typically in peripheral or lower-income housing — do not.

This 500-square-yard floor is deliberate. It ensures that B&B facilities operate from spacious properties where family living space and guest accommodation can co-exist without crowding, and it filters out those who might misuse the policy to run commercial lodges.

The owner must reside on the premises while the establishment is in operation. The moment the host vacates and the property becomes a pure rental, it loses B&B status entirely.

What a homeowner must do — step by step

Registering under the policy is not a simple self-declaration. The process involves multiple layers:

First, the property must be registered as a B&B establishment under the Department of Tourism, Chandigarh Administration’s policy — this is separate from and in addition to the Estates Department’s notification.

Second, all requisite permissions and No Objection Certificates must be obtained before guests are received. These span fire safety clearances, police verification requirements, and documentation under local municipal norms.

Third, each letting bedroom must meet physical standards: an attached restroom, adequate water supply, ventilation, proper lighting, hygiene, and essential furniture. Basic amenities — clean linen, toiletries, and breakfast for in-house guests — are mandatory.

Fourth, parking facilities must be provided on the premises. This is non-negotiable and is intended to prevent guest vehicles spilling onto residential streets.

Fifth, a guest register must be maintained, logging identification details of every visitor. This is both a security and a liability requirement.

Registration is granted within approximately one month following inspection and evaluation by the government’s classification committee. The licence must be renewed annually with updated documents.

What an operator cannot do

The guardrails are as important as the permissions. A registered B&B in Chandigarh cannot open a front office or reception counter — the property must at all times look, feel, and function as a home. Commercial activities including tours, travel bookings, sightseeing, transport arrangements, and dine-in food services to anyone other than in-house guests are strictly prohibited. Alcohol may only be served if a separate excise licence is in place.

The establishment cannot be sub-let, franchised, or operated by anyone other than the owner.

The 2008 cautionary tale — why this time must be different

This is not Chandigarh’s first attempt. A similar B&B scheme launched in 2008 collapsed within years after widespread violations: owners quietly converted their homes into mini-hotels, ran commercial kitchens, and turned residential sectors into informal hospitality zones. The administration was eventually forced to withdraw the scheme entirely — a significant policy failure that has shaped the tighter framework now in place.

That history makes enforcement the single most critical variable in this policy’s success or failure. The tighter documentation requirements, the owner-occupancy mandate, the prohibition on front offices, and the annual renewal cycle are all structural responses to what went wrong before. But paper safeguards alone will not suffice.

What needs to happen now — checks, balances, and accountability

For the policy to succeed where its predecessor failed, several things must follow the notification:

A dedicated inspection mechanism must be activated promptly. The classification committee’s initial evaluation must be followed by periodic surprise inspections — not just annual renewal checks — to catch violations early before they calcify.

Penalty structures must be publicised clearly so that both operators and neighbours know the consequences of misuse. A graduated penalty regime — from warnings and fines to licence cancellation and estate-rule action — needs to be consistently enforced.

A public grievance channel must be established so that residents of affected sectors can report suspected violations — illegal front desks, excessive guest traffic, commercial kitchens, or parking encroachments — without having to file formal complaints.

Digital integration would strengthen oversight significantly. A publicly searchable register of all licensed B&B establishments, with their addresses, classification, and compliance status, would allow both tourists to verify legitimacy and neighbours to identify unlicensed operators.

Tax compliance must be built in from the outset. GST registration applies above the applicable threshold, and property tax and utility tariffs must reflect the commercial use of at least part of the premises — the 2008 experience showed that selective compliance hollowed out the scheme’s integrity.

What it means for Chandigarh’s tourism landscape

Chandigarh sits at a confluence of tourism demand streams that few Indian cities can match — pilgrims and heritage travellers bound for Punjab’s historic sites, adventure tourists heading to Kasauli, Shimla, Kasol, and Manali, corporate delegates attending Tricity events, and international visitors drawn to the Capitol Complex and Le Corbusier’s architectural legacy. A regulated B&B network complements this by offering accommodation options at price points and intimacy levels that hotels simply cannot replicate.

The policy also fits within a broader national direction. States and union territories from Goa and Kerala to Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar already operate similar schemes under the Ministry of Tourism’s Incredible India B&B framework. Chandigarh was an outlier in not having a functional scheme. That gap is now formally closed.

For the lakhs of residents who own eligible properties, the policy is an invitation — not a mandate. For the hundreds of thousands of tourists who pass through the city each year, it is a new kind of door opening in Chandigarh’s most distinctive asset: its homes.