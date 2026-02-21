Explainer: Combating the cancer scare in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government recently informed the Legislative Assembly that over 32,000 cancer cases were reported between 2023 and 2025 in the Union Territory, with 25,621 cases recorded in the Kashmir region alone.

While the government has stressed the need for detailed epidemiological research before drawing firm conclusions, concern is mounting. Opposition parties have urged the administration to treat the issue as a public health emergency.

Region-wise data

Responding to questions raised in the Assembly by MLAs Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed and Waheed Para, the J&K Health Department presented region-wise data. In the Jammu division, 2,036 cancer cases were reported in 2023. The number rose to 2,187 in 2024 and further increased to 2,581 in 2025. In contrast, Kashmir reported significantly higher figures. In 2022, 8,021 cases were recorded, rising to 8,621 in 2023 and 8,979 in 2024.

The department said the most commonly reported cases include lung, breast, oral, cervical, prostate and pancreatic cancers. Of the total cases, 17,348 patients were male and 15,077 female.

However, the department cautioned against interpreting the rise as a definitive spike in cancer incidence. “While the data indicates a slight increase in reported cases, it cannot be conclusively interpreted as an actual rise in cancer incidence without further detailed epidemiological research,” the department said.

It added that the observed increase may be influenced by significantly improved diagnostic capabilities and enhanced detection rates.

What oncologists say

Oncologists acknowledge an upward trend but urge a nuanced reading of the data.

Prof Shad Salim Akhtar, a senior oncologist in the Valley, said his clinics have also seen a steady rise in patients. “I wouldn’t say it’s alarming, but there is definitely an increase in cancer,” he said, adding that preventable cancers are also on the rise.

He noted that the incidence of certain cancers in Kashmir is higher than in many other regions. Stomach cancer, in particular, is commonly seen.

According to Akhtar, the higher number of reported cases in Kashmir compared to Jammu may partly be due to population distribution and the concentration of better medical facilities in the Valley. “In the Kashmir division, we have a major tertiary care institution. There is a general belief that facilities here are better, so people from different areas come to Kashmir for treatment,” he said.

Among the possible contributing factors, experts cite smoking, pollution, environmental degradation and adulterated food. Akhtar believes excessive pesticide use may also be playing a significant role. “If you look at the data, I was amazed to see that Kashmir uses a very high amount of pesticides and insecticides,” he said.

Dr Arshad Hussain, another oncologist from the region, underscored the need to expand specialised oncology services to district levels. He also called for stronger screening programmes and awareness campaigns through social media in local languages to ensure early detection and prevention.

Call for urgent action

Amid the rising numbers, political leaders have demanded urgent action. Waheed Para, the Peoples Democratic Party MLA from Pulwama. described cancer as a “silent pandemic”, saying it is claiming lives every day. He termed the situation a public health emergency and urged the government to respond in mission mode.

The Awami Ittehad Party, led by jailed MP Engineer Rashid, said there is a significant gap between patient inflow and available facilities. “There is an acute scarcity of expert oncology surgeons and medical oncologists in Kashmir, directly affecting timely surgeries, chemotherapy and overall cancer management,” said the party’s chief spokesman, Inam Un Nabi.

Government response

The government maintains that institutions such as the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar and the State Cancer Institute at Government Medical College, Jammu, provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary cancer care.

The Health Department said due emphasis is being laid on public education about early warning signs and modifiable risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and lifestyle choices, with a focus on prevention and early treatment. It added that measures for early detection of cancer are being strengthened across the Union Territory.