Explainer: Crypto concerns after Binance breach

The $6.3 billion Binance hack is likely to accelerate a shift in how global investors value cryptocurrency companies, with demands for stronger asset-protection capabilities. The company — the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange — has replenished most of the assets, but a crisis of confidence remains.

Founded in 2017, Binance allows users to buy, sell and trade digital assets.

The breach has sparked a debate in India regarding how private crypto exchanges are viewed by regulatory bodies, underscoring the need for robust public-private cyber security alliances rather than a dismissal of the sector.

Cryptocurrency in India

It is not illegal in the country but is not acknowledged as legal currency. You can lawfully purchase, sell, exchange, and possess digital assets as long as you use compliant platforms and adhere to rigorous tax regulations. Indian users have shown remarkable resilience, maintaining participation despite inconsistent access, changing regulations, and a complicated tax landscape.

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Nevertheless, not all that glitters is gold. The Enforcement Directorate recently conducted searches in Bengaluru and MP in connection with illegal cross-border cryptocurrency transactions exceeding Rs 500 crore. The searches were carried out in accordance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED claimed shell companies in tax-haven nations were indulging in significant over-the-counter cryptocurrency transactions.

Growth and regulations

The crypto sector in India experienced significant growth during the 2021-22 bull run; WazirX’s spot markets handled nearly $48 billion in transactions at the time. This was followed by tax policies that transformed the market noticeably. Experts feel that India’s cryptocurrency landscape could be slow to build market traction owing to limited private market involvement in the area.

Despite digitisation efforts such as UPI, tokenisation sandboxes, or trials, private market participation and the explicit licensing of participants to advance this business are not as committed or rapidly progressing. It appears that the government prefers to manage this initiative — developing it to a level where the scale and infrastructure are public before permitting private involvement.

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Meanwhile, there are voices that claim that India’s cryptocurrency market is set to expand in the next two to three years, with growth driven by smaller towns, more knowledgeable retail involvement, and products that facilitate research and compliance.

Legal grounds in the country

You are permitted to buy, possess, and exchange cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Trading is lawful on platforms which are recognised by the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and adhere to Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Courts have acknowledged cryptocurrencies as intangible assets and digital property that can be possessed or asserted according to Indian law.

Transferring cryptocurrency between your connected bank account, a compliant exchange, or a private self-custody wallet is allowed.

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What is illegal here

Cryptocurrency is not allowed to be used to purchase daily items, services, or to settle official debts like legal currency in India. Also illegal is engaging with foreign or domestic exchanges which are not registered with FIU-IND, or violation of financial compliance regulations.

Not reporting cryptocurrency profits or avoiding required tax withholdings is against the law as per the Income Tax Act. Using cryptocurrencies for unlawful activities is subject to criminal prosecution.