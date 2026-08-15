Explainer: Drugs, alcohol and cockpit

A pilot tests positive for marijuana after flying a passenger aircraft. Does that mean he was flying under its influence? Not necessarily. But it does raise a more uncomfortable question: is India’s system designed to catch an unfit pilot before take-off, or only detect prohibited substance use after the flight?

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The Air India Phuket-Delhi incident has put India’s psychoactive-substance testing regime under the spotlight, raising questions over how pilots are tested, how a positive result is confirmed, what happens afterwards and whether India’s rules are as stringent as those followed by aviation regulators abroad.

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The captain of Air India flight AI2379, which suffered a sudden loss of around 300 feet of altitude on August 4, underwent a psychoactive-substance test after landing. The initial screening was reported as “not negative”. The confirmatory test returned positive for marijuana.

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That finding, by itself, does not establish that the pilot was impaired while flying or that marijuana had any connection with the aircraft’s altitude loss. The technical aspects of the incident are being investigated separately.

That distinction matters because a dope test is not a simple test of whether someone is fit or unfit to fly. It detects a substance or its metabolites. It does not necessarily establish when it was consumed or whether the person was impaired at that particular moment.

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Substance testing in India

India’s formal framework for psychoactive-substance testing in aviation came into force in 2022. Under the DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), airlines have to conduct random testing of at least 10 per cent of flight crew and air traffic controllers every year. The specified substances include cannabis/THC, cocaine, amphetamines and amphetamine-type stimulants, opiates and metabolites, barbiturates and benzodiazepines.

But what exactly happens when a pilot tests positive? The process has two stages. The first is a screening test. A “non-negative” result is not treated as the final finding. The sample undergoes confirmatory testing before it can be treated as a confirmed positive.

This distinction became important when the Indian Pilots Guild and Air Traffic Controllers Guild challenged the DGCA’s framework before the Delhi High Court in 2022. The court recorded concerns over the availability of qualified Medical Review Officers (MROs), the possibility of legitimate medicines affecting test results, differences between laboratories and safeguards available to personnel facing action.

The DGCA told the court that the testing panel covered six specified categories of substances and that a MRO could examine whether a confirmed positive could have resulted from legitimate therapeutic treatment or another innocuous source. The High Court did not strike down the testing regime. It held that there was no impediment to implementing the CAR, recognising the need for such testing given the safety-sensitive nature of aviation.

What if the test is positive

The framework provides for a graduated response. A first confirmed positive can trigger medical evaluation, counselling and rehabilitation or de-addiction measures, as applicable. The individual has to fulfil the prescribed requirements and obtain the necessary clearance before returning to safety-sensitive duties.

A second confirmed positive can result in suspension of the person’s licence for three years. A third confirmed positive can lead to cancellation of the licence. The MRO mechanism is crucial here. A confirmed positive is not necessarily treated in isolation from the person’s medical history. The MRO can examine whether legitimate therapeutic treatment or another innocuous source could explain the result.

But does this system go far enough for a profession where one pilot can be responsible for hundreds of lives? The biggest complication is cannabis. A urine test can detect cannabis metabolites long after the intoxicating effects have disappeared. A positive result can therefore establish exposure or use without proving impairment at the time of flying.

So, should a pilot who tests positive for marijuana after landing automatically be described as having flown under its influence? The answer is no, unless the investigation establishes that separately.

But should a confirmed positive be treated seriously even if impairment cannot be proved? Clearly, yes. That is why the international comparison becomes important.

The global systems

The US operates a much more extensive drug-testing system for safety-sensitive aviation employees. The minimum random drug-testing rate for covered employees in 2026 is 25 per cent, compared with India’s 10 per cent. The US system also provides for pre-employment, random, reasonable-suspicion and post-accident testing. Its position on marijuana is particularly strict. Federal aviation and transportation rules apply even where marijuana is legal under state law. A verified positive marijuana test under the federal programme can have serious consequences for a pilot's eligibility to hold an FAA medical certificate.

Europe follows a broader prevention-and-detection model. EU aviation rules require operators to have systems to prevent and detect psychoactive-substance misuse, including systematic and random testing of flight and cabin crew. The framework also links substance use with wider medical and psychological fitness.

Canada takes an even more specific approach to cannabis. Transport Canada requires flight crew and flight controllers to abstain from cannabis for at least 28 days before duty. That rule applies despite cannabis being legal in Canada.

Canada also prohibits crew members from acting within 12 hours of consuming alcohol, while under its influence or while using a drug that impairs their faculties to the extent that aviation safety is affected.

The difference becomes particularly striking when the Air India Vancouver case is considered. In December 2025, an Air India pilot scheduled to operate a Vancouver-Delhi flight was stopped before departure after alcohol testing found him unfit for duty. Air India replaced him and the flight operated with another pilot.

The Vancouver case and Phuket case are not identical. One involved alcohol and the other a confirmed marijuana test. But the safety principle is the same. In Vancouver, the system intervened before take-off. In Phuket, the psychoactive-substance finding emerged after the flight.

That raises the central regulatory question: should India rely primarily on random and post-duty testing, or should it have stronger mechanisms to establish fitness before a pilot enters the cockpit?

There is currently no blanket requirement under the psychoactive-substance CAR for a pilot to undergo a drug test before every flight. And there is a scientific reason why simply introducing a pre-flight urine test may not solve everything. A positive cannabis result could indicate earlier use rather than current impairment.

So perhaps the answer is not simply more testing, but smarter testing. Could India increase random testing beyond the present 10 per cent? Should there be greater use of targeted tests where there is reasonable suspicion? Should post-incident testing be strengthened? Should there be a defined cannabis abstinence period similar to Canada's 28-day rule? And should airlines be required to maintain a more comprehensive real-time fitness-for-duty system?

Aviation commentator Sanjay Lazar has focused on precisely this issue. In a detailed post on the Phuket incident, he argued that the “dope” issue and the technical failures should be dealt with separately. He also pointed out that the psychoactive-substance test was conducted after arrival under the DGCA CAR and questioned whether a post-incident test can adequately address a safety risk that may have existed before departure.

His wider allegations about the handling of the incident remain matters for the investigation and documentary evidence. But the question about when a pilot is tested is central to this debate.

If the objective is prevention, is detecting a prohibited substance after landing enough? Dr Vandana Singh, Chairperson-Aviation Cargo, Federation of Aviation Industry in India, calls the Phuket incident a “serious wake-up call”. She told The Tribune that the larger issue is prevention while ensuring that someone who may be medically or operationally unfit does not reach the cockpit of a passenger aircraft.

She has called for stronger fitness-for-duty protocols covering medication, substance use, fatigue and overall fitness, including risk-based random testing, stricter medical reporting and real-time verification of crew fitness.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has now asked the DGCA to review the psychoactive-substance testing framework and examine protocols followed in other countries. The government is looking at whether the existing rules need to be strengthened.

Air India has already moved beyond the regulatory minimum, ordering psychoactive-substance screening for all its pilots, covering more than 5,000 pilots of Air India and Air India Express. But the debate should not end with increasing the number of tests. India has a system that can detect prohibited substances.