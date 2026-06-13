Explainer: E85 fuels a complex debate

THE biofuel story in the country has entered a new phase with the arrival of flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on E85, a fuel blend containing 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol. The development comes after the country achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol ahead of schedule, but it has also pushed a larger debate into the public domain.

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What began as an effort to reduce dependence on imported crude oil has evolved into a discussion that touches agriculture, water resources, climate concerns and consumer choice. The debate around E85 is no longer confined to the automobile sector. It is increasingly becoming a conversation about how India balances competing national priorities.

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Promise of energy security

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The attraction of ethanol is easy to understand. Produced from sugarcane derivatives, maize and other agricultural feedstocks, it offers a domestic substitute for a portion of the petroleum that India imports. For policymakers, ethanol blending can reduce exposure to imported crude oil and help moderate the impact of global oil-price volatility.

E85 takes that approach further. Instead of using ethanol merely as an additive in petrol, flex-fuel vehicles are designed to run predominantly on biofuel. Supporters see this as a significant move towards strengthening energy security while reducing dependence on imported crude.

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The argument has gained traction because ethanol allows a portion of India’s fuel demand to be met through resources produced within the country. In a world where oil prices remain vulnerable to external shocks, the appeal of a domestically produced fuel is difficult to ignore.

Farming meets fuel policy

The ethanol programme has also altered the conversation around agriculture. It has created an additional market for agricultural produce and provided sugar mills with another source of revenue.

In states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, supporters argue that ethanol production has strengthened rural economics by giving sugar mills a more stable income stream. Farmers have also benefited when surplus sugarcane and grains found a guaranteed market.

As a result, ethanol is increasingly being viewed as more than an energy initiative. It has become an agricultural policy tool that links farm output directly with fuel demand. For a country where agriculture continues to support a large share of the population, that connection carries considerable economic and political significance.

Cost of each drop

Yet the strongest criticism of E85 comes from a source far removed from petrol pumps and vehicle showrooms. It centres on water.

Although sugarcane-based feedstocks continue to account for a significant share of ethanol production, maize has emerged as a rapidly growing alternative. Critics argue that expanding ethanol production could place additional pressure on groundwater reserves, particularly in regions already facing water scarcity.

The concern becomes sharper against the backdrop of heatwaves, erratic monsoons and declining aquifers. These realities are forcing policymakers to confront difficult questions about the use of limited natural resources.

The debate is no longer only about producing cleaner fuel. It is also about deciding whether scarce water resources should increasingly be used to produce fuel.

Supporters point out that newer feedstocks, including maize and agricultural residues, can gradually reduce dependence on sugarcane. However, that transition remains incomplete, ensuring that concerns over water use continue to remain central to the discussion.

Environmental puzzle

Questions have also emerged about the environmental credentials of E85. At first glance, the case for ethanol appears straightforward. Because feedstock crops absorb carbon dioxide during growth, ethanol can reduce net lifecycle emissions relative to fossil fuels under certain production pathways.

However, the picture becomes more complicated when the entire production chain is considered. Fertiliser use, irrigation requirements, transportation and land-use changes can all influence the overall environmental footprint.

Critics have also questioned the diversion of food crops such as maize and rice towards fuel production, arguing that growing ethanol demand could influence feedstock prices and create tensions between energy and food priorities.

This has led to a growing view that ethanol cannot automatically be described as a green fuel. Its environmental performance depends not only on what comes out of a vehicle’s exhaust pipe, but also on how the fuel is produced in the first place.

From the consumer’s point of view

For consumers, the debate is often more practical than philosophical. Flex-fuel vehicles require compatible engines and fuel systems. Even if E85 is priced lower than petrol, it also contains less energy per litre, which can affect fuel efficiency.

As a result, many vehicle owners are likely to judge E85 not on environmental benefits or policy goals, but more on one simple question — is it going to reduce my fuel bill?

The answer to that question may ultimately determine how quickly flex-fuel vehicles gain acceptance in the market.

Test for India’s energy ahead

The debate surrounding E85 reflects a broader reality about India’s energy transition. Every alternative fuel comes with trade-offs. Ethanol requires crops, water and processing capacity, just as other energy alternatives depend on their own resources and infrastructure.

That is why E85 represents more than a new fuel choice. It is emerging as a test of how India reconciles the demands of energy security, rural livelihoods and environmental sustainability.