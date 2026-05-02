IN the past three years, five major longstanding world records have been broken in athletics, prompting a thought that athletes are pushing the boundaries of human barrier further.

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Sabastian Sawe (1:59:30) of Kenya becoming the first person to run a marathon (42.195km) below 2 hours in London on April 27 is being hailed as a defining moment in history.

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Three years back, Femke Bol of the Netherlands shattered a 41-year-old record in women’s 400m hurdles by clocking 49.26s at the Dutch Indoor Athletics Championships. That same year, 2023, USA’s Gabby Thomas clocked 21.60s in Eugene, becoming the first woman to break sub-22 second barrier in the women’s 200m event.

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In 2024, Australian sprinter Gout Gout, 16 years of age, clocked 20.04s in 200m to break Peter Norman’s 1968 record (20.06s) in Australian Championships. Last month, Gout Gout broke the U20 world record by clocking 19.67s in Sydney — faster than Usain Bolt’s record of 19.93s at age 18.

Advanced techniques

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Clearly, athletes are getting faster, pushing human boundaries. Importantly, they are getting smarter by employing advanced training techniques, maximising diet regimen, running on faster track surfaces, and aided by specialised footwear technology. Sawe wore Adidas Adizero Adios pro Evo 3 — a super shoe, weighing only 97g — lighter than a normal soap bar. Its paper-thin, upper part is made of kitesurfing sails and the lower part is 50 per cent lighter than the earlier version.

But what explains Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis raising the bar higher every time he turns up to compete? The 26-year-old GOAT has broken his own world record 15 times in the past six years since February 2020, moving 1 cm up each time. Last time, he scaled 6.31m at the 2026 Mondo Classic in Sweden.

‘Unbreakable’ performances

In some sports, new world records are almost elusive, yet in others they are broken regularly.

In sports where technicalities play a major role — pole vault, running, swimming, cycling — minor tweaks can have a big impact on the final result. Then, there are others, for instance long jump, in which the men’s world record has been broken only once since 1968 — Mike Powell leaping 8.95m (29feet-4inches) at the 1991 Tokyo World Championships.

Florence Griffith Joyner (USA) recorded a world record time of 10.49s in 100m and 21.34s in 200m in 1988. Cuban Javier Sotomayor cleared 2.45m in the men’s high jump in 1993 and Czech Jan Zelenzny hurled the javelin to 98.48m in 1996.

These are considered “unbreakable” records for the prevalent conditions then as the 1980s and 1990s were marred by performance-enhancing drugs. Nadia Comaneci’s Perfect 10 at the 1976 Olympics was an extreme performance; the scoring system has changed drastically in gymnastics since then.

Experts are of the opinion that human performance has almost peaked here. The scope of further improvement is very less. Pluck, luck, and favourable wind conditions often determine the fate of the competitors. The application of harmonical series to the frequency of world records suggests a pattern where setting new records gets progressively longer. Studies on diminishing returns point to a pattern where after a certain physiological limit, it becomes harder to set successive records. One way or the other, humankind will find ways to push boundaries.