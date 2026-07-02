Explainer: From how to keep warm, Europe struggles to survive the heat

Europe has spent centuries learning how to survive the cold. Now it must learn how to survive the heat. As record temperatures sweep across Britain, France, Spain, Italy and much of the continent, governments are confronting a challenge for which many of their cities, transport systems and public services were never designed.

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As Prof Stephen Belcher, Chief Scientist at the UK Met Office, observed: “Human-induced climate change has made events like this more likely and more intense. To see temperatures like this in the UK in June is sobering.”

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Infrastructure constraints

The headlines have focused on soaring temperatures, disrupted transport, school closures and pressure on hospitals. Yet the real story goes much deeper. Europe is discovering that much of its infrastructure was built for the climate of the 20th century, not the one emerging in the 21st.

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Unlike much of the Middle East, South Asia or Australia, where extreme summer heat has long shaped daily life, northern Europe evolved around the opposite challenge: keeping warm. Homes were built to retain heat through thick walls, insulation and relatively small windows. Air-conditioning remained the exception rather than the rule.

Public transport systems, hospitals, schools and electricity networks were engineered for temperate conditions rather than prolonged periods above 35°C.

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What would be routine in Delhi or Dubai can quickly become a national emergency in Europe.

Britain’s railways provide an obvious example. Steel rails expand in extreme heat, increasing the risk of buckling, forcing operators to reduce speeds or cancel services. During the current heatwave, hundreds of trains have been delayed or cancelled. Hospitals have reported failures in cooling systems, schools have closed, and power companies have warned of exceptional demand as millions seek relief from the heat.

Fastest-warming continent

The challenge extends far beyond Britain. France has activated emergency heat plans. Spain has experienced temperatures well above seasonal norms, while Paris reached 40.9°C, setting a new June record. Even southern Europe, long accustomed to hot summers, is finding its traditional coping mechanisms under increasing strain.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation and the Copernicus Climate Change Service, Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent. Scientists point to rising average temperatures, changing weather patterns and more frequent extreme events as evidence that heatwaves once regarded as exceptional are becoming increasingly common.

This presents Europe with a profound adaptation challenge. The debate is no longer confined to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. Governments must also prepare societies for a climate that is already changing.

Adaptation can no longer be treated as a secondary issue. European governments have concentrated on cutting carbon emissions and investing in renewable energy. Those goals remain essential, but they must now be matched by investment in resilience: stronger electricity grids, modernised transport, climate-proof hospitals and schools, and emergency services equipped to cope with prolonged periods of extreme heat. Europe must prepare not only to slow climate change but also to live with its consequences.

That means redesigning cities to reduce the urban heat island effect, where concrete, asphalt and glass trap heat long after sunset. It means planting more trees, creating shaded public spaces, expanding cooling centres for vulnerable residents and updating building regulations so that homes remain habitable during prolonged hot spells.

Demographic factors

Europe has one of the world’s oldest populations, and elderly people are particularly vulnerable to heat stress. Public health authorities are increasingly urging neighbours to check on older residents during heatwaves.

There are economic consequences as well. Agriculture faces increasing pressure from drought and water shortages, while energy demand rises sharply as cooling systems become more widespread. Employers are also being forced to rethink working practices, with greater emphasis on flexible hours, home working during peak temperatures and protecting outdoor workers from heat stress.

The biggest adjustment, however, may be cultural. Europeans are likely to adopt practices long familiar in hotter climates: earlier working hours, afternoon breaks, greater reliance on shaded public spaces and buildings designed to keep heat out rather than trap it inside.

The current heatwave will eventually pass. The larger challenge will not. Europe can no longer regard extreme heat as an occasional weather event. It must begin treating it as a permanent feature of its future.