Explainer: Green tax dynamics in hills
As Uttarakhand goes the Manali way, the focus is again on what the funds are ultimately used for
From December 1, Uttarakhand is set to impose green tax on vehicles coming from other states, “with a view to controlling pollution, protecting the environment, and promoting cleanliness”. Different rates have been fixed — Rs 80 for small vehicles, Rs 250 for small cargo vehicles, Rs 140 for buses, and between Rs 120 and Rs 700 for trucks, depending on their weight. The move rings a familiar bell in Himachal Pradesh. Tourism green tax was imposed in Manali in 2004 to fund environmental causes and tourism infrastructure, even as the proposal to impose a similar tax for vehicles from outside the state entering Shimla has been pending for almost a decade.