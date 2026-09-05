Explainer: Gurugram’s fight to reclaim its streets

A SURVEY carried out by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to map the scale of encroachments in the city revealed that there was no baseline to compare it with as not a single road was found free of encroachment. Weeks into the anti-enforcement drive that followed, the city has reclaimed well over 125 km of roads and footpaths.

Here’s what the numbers mean, and what has changed for the people who actually have to walk these streets.

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125-km clearance

For a city the size of Gurugram, a figure like ‘125 km’ matters because it highlights how far an anti-enforcement drive that began as a 16-km, single-day clearance on August 11 has grown. This week alone, GMDA has reclaimed 49.5 km of road space and footpaths.

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When set against other weekly figures since the drive began (around 10 km on August 18, and roughly 50 km in the week ending August 28), cumulative clearance runs well past 125 km, based on figures reported so far. GMDA has not put out a confirmed total, but officials have said the broader target is reclaiming close to 300 km of public right-of-way citywide — meaning even over 125 km leaves the drive halfway there.

Pedestrians’ right of way

Right of way is public land legally set aside for unobstructed roads, footpaths, utilities and emergency access — space that, in theory, belongs to pedestrians and cyclists, not to whoever occupies it first.

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A GMDA survey found violations ranging from 30 to 70 per cent of right of way across the roughly 300 km of road network spanning Sectors 1 to 115 under the Gurgaon Manesar Urban Complex (GMUC) 2031 master plan, with not a single road found entirely encroachment-free. That finding is what turned this into a systemic clean-up rather than a series of local drives.

Most impacted parts

The survey itself didn’t single out one worst area or sector. Its finding was that no road escaped encroachment. But the pattern of where drives have repeatedly had to return tells its own story — Old Railway Road and Dhanwapur Road belt, DLF phases 1-5, Golf Course Road corridor, the Sohna Road stretch, and the newer Sectors 101-106 have all come up again and again across separate weeks of enforcement. These are areas where encroachment has been allowed to entrench over years, from permanent sheds and ramps to green-belt boundary walls.

Recurring problem

Not just informal vendors, GMDA has previously flagged an organised angle — unauthorised structures on government land rented out by local operators for Rs 5,000-10,000 a month, prompting orders for FIRs against this “encroachment mafia”. Separately, officials have also warned against the misuse of residential stilt parking as paying guest accommodation, guest houses or shops, showing the problem extends well beyond the roadside.

GMDA approach

Chief Executive Officer PC Meena has mandated strict post-demolition surveillance on cleared roads, and GMDA has launched a public anti-encroachment portal for residents to report violations directly — an attempt to close the gap between periodic drives and daily monitoring, given the city’s history of squatters returning once bulldozers leave.

In practical terms, it means space that legally always belonged to them — footpaths, cycle tracks, the margins of roads — is only now being physically returned, sector by sector, after years of being absorbed by shops, sheds and parking. But it also means that right until this drive, walking or cycling in most of Gurugram meant sharing space with traffic because the city’s own footpaths had effectively ceased to exist.

Whether that changes durably will depend less on how much is cleared each week than on whether the post-demolition monitoring GMDA has promised actually holds.