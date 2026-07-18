Explainer: HC steps in against crass commercialisation of Barog hills

A 6-kilometre stretch from Kheel Jhasli to Kainthari and Koron near Barog — once a lush, terraced hillside — has, in the space of a few years, turned into an unregulated cluster of high-rise apartments. Several of these apartments have seven, eight and even nine floors on slopes that were never engineered to carry such weight.

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The Himachal Pradesh High Court’s order of July 10 — reiterating the six-floor cap and seeking a fresh report from the state government on the extent of damage — is not the first judicial intervention in this belt. It is the latest in a series of such interventions, dating back to a January 2023 directive issued in another PIL that the authorities have struggled to enforce.

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The extent of damage

The story is bigger than one belt of villages. It is about what happens when tourism-driven real estate outpaces the state government’s willingness to enforce its own planning and tenancy laws. An estimated three dozen unregulated borewells have resulted in dried-up water beds, natural drainage has been blocked, and apartment blocks of uncertain structural safety have been sold, in many cases to buyers from outside the state in ways that test the limits of Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.

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The hillside is being cleared and the green cover, as such, is being removed to facilitate and open the area for constructions. “Apparently, the Forest Department is turning a blind eye to the said activities as from the various photographs, it is apparent that there are various stacks of cut timber lying on the spot,” a High Court Bench observed.

The state government has been asked to report back before the next hearing on August 17, a deadline residents and watchdog groups alike will be watching with keen interest. In the past, enforcement activity has taken place only when a court order mandated it.

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Probing the violations

Beyond individual violations, the petition points to something larger: a prayer for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe what it describes as a nexus between officials and realtors, that allegedly facilitates benami transactions and overlooks illegal land acquisition in violation of Section 118.

Whether or not an SIT is eventually constituted, the mere fact that a court-monitored PIL is now asking this question marks a shift from “why weren’t rules enforced” to “who stalled their lawful enforcement” — a more uncomfortable question for the administration than a simple compliance report.

Environmental crisis

Residents of Kheel Jhasli, Choti Padgyani and Kair report that clusters of five to six borewells within a 100-metre radius have led to drying up of traditional water sources many families have relied on for generations. The Jal Shakti Department’s response so far has been limited to notices, while the Himachal Pradesh Ground Water Authority’s oversight role remains largely nominal.

Layered on top is the sewage problem. With no organised disposal system for these apartment blocks, waste is reportedly let out directly into natural nullahs, contaminating the water sources that are already under stress owing to over-extraction.

Kasauli, Shimla examples

This isn’t the first time a Himachal town has gone through this arc — Kasauli and parts of Shimla saw similar unregulated construction booms, followed by court-driven demolition and regularisation battles that dragged on for years, with residents caught in the middle.

Barog’s altitude and geology are comparable to Kasauli’s; what’s different is that the intervention is arriving earlier in the cycle, with the court seeking a report on the damage caused.

That gives the state government a narrower but a more viable window to act before the situation worsens into the kind of entrenched disputes Kasauli is still litigating.