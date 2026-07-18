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Home / Tribune Explainers / Explainer: Hill Councils and the new deal for Ladakh

Explainer: Hill Councils and the new deal for Ladakh

The governance framework for five newly notified districts has got a mixed response

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Adil Akhzer
Updated At : 03:26 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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The LAHDC works closely with village panchayats to govern economic planning, healthcare, etc. File photo
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The Ladakh administration’s announcement regarding constitution of an Autonomous Hill Development Council (AHDC) in each of the seven districts practically extends the governance framework across the Union Territory. The five new districts that were notified in April this year — Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass — will now have councils similar to Leh and Kargil.

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Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, who described it as a major step towards democratic decentralisation and grassroots governance, said that each of the seven Councils will carry the full powers set out in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act. The administration is yet to come out with all the details about the new arrangement.

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Decentralisation ambit

The Hill Council was first established in Leh in 1995 and then in Kargil in 2003; both were part of Jammu and Kashmir at the time. The new setup emerged as a result of demands for autonomy, democracy, and representation of local populations.

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It was in 1989 that the influential Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) submitted a memorandum to the Union government demanding autonomy for Ladakh. It “marked the beginning of a long and arduous struggle for self-rule”, the LBA says. In 1995, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) was created to “decentralise planning and involve people in the development process”, it adds.

The LAHDC (Leh) was created under the LAHDC Act 1995, which aimed to give the people of Ladakh a greater say in developmental activities. Following the elections on August 28 that year, the first meeting of the council was held at Leh on September 3, 1995.

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Years later, in 2003, the council was extended to Kargil district, as part of the government’s “healing touch” policy.

The Council structure

According to the Leh Apex Body (LAB), the LAHDC plays a vital role in Ladakh’s development by working closely with village panchayats on economic planning, healthcare, education, land use, taxation, and local governance.

Executive power: The Chief Executive Councillor holds the rank and powers of a Cabinet Minister, while Executive Councillors have the status of a Deputy Minister.

Administration: The Deputy Commissioner serves as the Chief Executive Officer.

Employment: The council currently regulates recruitment and promotion for district-cadre posts. In the five new districts, these employment decisions will now rest with an elected body.

Friction and concerns

Local leadership bodies remain sceptical about the decision, though the BJP has backed it, with former LAHDC-Leh Chief Executive Councillor Tashi Gyalson noting that it will “safeguard regional aspirations and ensure greater local participation”.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body, the two key groups negotiating Ladakh’s future with the Centre, claimed they were not consulted. Their primary concerns include dilution of powers. “Ladakh is a small place. The idea behind this looks to dilute the overall powers proposed in the framework (for an elected government) for which talks are underway under Article 371,” said Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, Co-chairman, Leh Apex Body.

According to Sajjad Kargili, Co-chairman, KDA, “Past experience shows that the Leh and Kargil councils have been disempowered and held limited actual power.”

Gelek Phunchok, Convenor, Leh Apex Body, said, “The creation of additional Autonomous Hill Development Councils risks becoming a purely administrative exercise. It could, over time, contribute to regional divisions among the districts rather than fostering unity, balanced development, and effective self-governance.”

As Ladakh transitions to a seven-council UT, the issue of administrative decentralisation on one hand and the demand for overarching constitutional safeguards on the other remains a critical flashpoint.

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