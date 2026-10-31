Explainer: Holding Bir-Billing to higher standards

BIR-BILLING, one of the world’s leading paragliding destinations, is facing renewed scrutiny following a series of fatal accidents and challenging rescue operations in the Dhauladhar ranges. Questions have also been raised about how its safety record compares with other international flying destinations such as Babadag in Turkey, and the paragliding regions of Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Since paragliding accidents are a global concern, international studies highlight the importance of flight-based safety data, professional training and strict weather monitoring.

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Himachal Pradesh has witnessed nearly 30 paragliding-related deaths over six years around major flying destinations, including Bir-Billing, Dharamsala and Kullu-Manali. The accidents this month have highlighted the dangers posed by strong winds, sudden weather changes and difficult mountain terrain. The death of a Bulgarian pilot and the rescue of other stranded flyers have also raised concerns about flight monitoring, compliance with weather advisories and the effectiveness of emergency response arrangements.

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Studying & maintaining records

A study published in the Turkish Journal of Emergency Medicine examined 2,41,420 paragliding flights originating from Babadag. Researchers identified 44 accidents, three of which resulted in fatalities. The flights included 1,87,639 tandem and 53,781 solo flights.

The study recorded approximately 18 accidents per 1,00,000 flights, although this calculation includes accidents of varying severity. Its findings offer a valuable example of how accident records can be assessed against the total number of flights.

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No directly comparable, independently verified flight denominator has been put in place for Bir-Billing.

Switzerland, which has a long-established tradition of recreational flying, maintains detailed records of serious incidents. A study examining foot-launched flying fatalities in Berne identified 27 paragliding deaths among 39 fatalities across paragliding, hang-gliding and speed-flying activities during the study period. The research illustrates the importance of maintaining systematic records and examining the circumstances of fatal accidents.

A separate study of UK paragliders estimated 1.4 deaths and 20 serious injuries per 1,00,000 flights. The research found that incidents were more commonly associated with control and decision-making errors than with equipment failure. It also identified shortcomings in reserve-parachute deployment.

Why Himachal needs to get its act together

The findings underline that even experienced pilots and sophisticated equipment cannot eliminate the risks associated with flying. Training, sound judgement, weather assessment and emergency preparedness remain critical.

Anurag Sharma, president of the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association, points to the need for a stronger, evidence-based safety system. “This should include a publicly accessible database of accidents, injuries and fatalities; annual flight-volume figures; regular equipment inspections; verified pilot qualifications; and effective monitoring of weather conditions,” he says. The administration, Sharma adds, must also ensure that flight suspensions are enforced consistently when conditions become unsafe. “Search-and-rescue teams need reliable communication equipment, clear coordination procedures and rapid access to medical assistance.”

Suresh Saurya, an experienced paragliding pilot and head of the ground rescue team, argues that Bir-Billing’s international reputation is an important asset for Himachal’s adventure tourism industry. “Protecting that reputation needs more than temporary restrictions after fatal accidents. It requires transparent safety records, independent assessment and continuous enforcement of established standards,” he says. The central question, he stresses, is not simply how many people have died at Bir-Billing, but how often accidents occur relative to the number of flights — and what measures can prevent the next tragedy.