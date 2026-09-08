Explainer: How alternative fuels are surpassing petrol in India’s passenger vehicle market

India’s passenger car market saw a historic transition as alternative-fuel vehicles surpassed petrol-powered cars for the first time, even as the country posted its highest-ever vehicle retail sales for August 2026.

According to figures from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the CNG, hybrid, and electric vehicles collectively accounted for 41.95 per cent of passenger vehicle sales, compared to 40.85 per cent for petrol.

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With alternative fuels gaining traction in India’s quickly changing automotive sector, the development represents a substantial shift in consumer preferences. A little more than a year ago, petrol was ahead in the total alternative-fuel category by almost 11 percentage points.

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The total vehicle retail sales hit 24,23,201 units in August, reaching a 17.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise and making it the strongest August on record. However, when the industry had reached an all-time monthly high, sales were 6.48 per cent lower compared to July.

The seasonal monsoon slowdown and a change in the holiday calendar, with significant festivals and associated purchases shifting into September, were partially blamed by FADA for the month-on-month dip.

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During the month, rural markets became a major development engine. Retail sales of rural vehicles rose 19.79 per cent annually, surpassing the 15.17 per cent growth in metropolitan markets.

As people look more closely at alternatives to traditional petrol-powered cars, the fuel mix is shifting. As manufacturers broaden their product options across price points, CNG, hybrid, and electric vehicles are becoming more visible.

Statistics indicate systemic change

The crossover takes place in the context of India's passenger car market having a successful August. PV retail sales increased 16.14 per cent YoY to 4,02,398 units, making it the segment's best-ever August and the first-time sales exceeded four lakh.

However, more important than the overall increase in sales is perhaps the move toward alternative powertrains. India's shift away from conventional fuel is no longer limited to a small segment of EV customers, as evidenced by the fact that the combined share of CNG, hybrids, and EVs has surpassed the share of petrol/ethanol.

In August, overall EV retail sales across all vehicle categories hit a record 2,98,448 units, increasing 52.9 per cent YoY. Electric cars alone accounted for 7.63 per cent of PV retail sales.

Rural India accelerating the shift

Alongside the shifting fuel mix, there is a broader change in the sources of India’s car demand. Retail sales of passenger cars in rural areas increased by 24.99 per cent in August compared to 10.93 per cent in urban markets.

This implies that the shift to alternative powertrains is becoming more widespread outside of India’s big cities. Alternative powertrains are becoming relevant to a much wider range of consumers due to CNG’s lower operating costs, hybrid efficiency, and the increasing availability of EVs.

The pattern is especially noteworthy because it happens in spite of a difficult monsoon climate. Demand for tractors stayed essentially unchanged, but demand for other types of rural vehicles continued to rise sharply, suggesting that consumption has expanded beyond farm-related demand.

Petrol is losing market share

The August figures do not imply that petrol-powered cars are now a less popular option. At 40.85 per cent, petrol and ethanol continue to be the most popular fuel category, followed by CNG alone at 25.28 per cent.

The total weight of the options has shifted. Customers’ preferences are shifting more and more between CNG, hybrid, and electric cars, resulting in a powertrain bloc that is bigger than petrol.

Therefore, the development reflects a slow diversification of India’s passenger vehicle market rather than a dramatic fall in petrol demand.