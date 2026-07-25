Explainer: How climate change is impacting Sutlej basin and hydropower

A study titled ‘Impact of Climate Change on Water Flow Pattern Affecting the Generation of Hydropower Projects’ reveals that the Sutlej basin is undergoing severe hydrological (fresh water) and cryospheric (snow and ice) transformations because of climate change. The findings raise urgent questions regarding water security, hazard vulnerability, and the long-term sustainability of regional hydropower.

Advertisement

Conducted by experts from the State Centre on Climate Change (SCCC), Shimla, and the Himachal Pradesh Remote Sensing Cell, the report was submitted this year to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL), a public sector enterprise responsible for hydroelectric power generation and transmission.

Advertisement

The Sutlej basin, the study reveals, is showing rapid cryospheric change, with the glacier area declining from 1,481.75 square km in 2000 to 1,384.16 square km in 2020, with over 80 per cent of glaciers retreating at rates up to 10 metres per year, especially in the Upper Sutlej and Spiti sub-basins. The mass balance of 1,120 glaciers has shifted from near-equilibrium in 2000 to widespread negative balance by 2020 because of shortened replenishment due to earlier snow-melt and delayed snowfall. These changes have an impact on hydropower generation, leading to higher flow variability, increased sediment load, turbine wear and lower late-season output.

Advertisement

The risk of climate-related hazards like landslides, rockfalls and glacier lake outburst floods (GLOF) is also increased by accelerated glacier retreat. “It is crucial to improve hydrological forecasting, strengthen glacier and snow monitoring and put a climate-resilient adaptation plan into action,” the study stresses.

Water stress

The Himalayan region is particularly vulnerable to climate-induced water stress because its rivers, which are fed by snow and glaciers, are a major source of fresh water, support hydropower and sustain livelihoods downstream.

Advertisement

The Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) contains the world’s largest number of glaciers and snow outside the Polar regions, which are the source of or contributors to rivers and lakes. The IHR consists of three major river systems — Indus, of which the Sutlej is a part, Ganga and Brahmaputra, stretching over India, China, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s satellite-based data states that there are 9,575 glaciers in the IHR. The Glacial Lake Atlas of Indian Himalayan River Basins, published by the National Remote Sensing Centre in 2023, lists 28,043 Indian and trans-boundary glacial lakes and water bodies. Close to 4,900 have a surface area above 5 hectares. Among these, 2,028 lakes, which drain into India, are more than 10 hectares.

The Sutlej river basin is socio-economically critical because of its hydropower generation and irrigation potential. The river originates near Lake Rakas Tal in the vicinity of Mt Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in Tibet and enters India through the Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. It flows for about 640 km through Himachal and Punjab before entering Pakistan near Ferozepur to merge with the Indus. En route, it is joined by the Beas, that originates in Himachal.

Electricity potential

According to the state government data released last month, Himachal has an estimated hydropower potential of around 24,000 MW and construction has already been completed on 189 projects with a combined capacity of 12,588 MW. Additionally, 54 projects with a total capacity of 1,528 MW are currently under construction, while 526 projects with a combined capacity of 7,539 MW are at various stages of approval.

The Sutlej-Beas river system accounts for the majority of large projects, with Bhakra Dam, Kol Dam and Pong Dam being the most prominent. In addition, Nathpa Jhakri, Karcham Wangtoo, Baspa II, Pandoh, Parvati, Sainj, Kashang, Sawra, Kuddu, Chamera, Jangi and Thopan are among other important projects.

Its steep gradients generate one of India’s highest hydropower potentials, yet rising temperatures, altered snowfall regimes and increasing sediment yields are creating uncertainties for long-term hydropower sustainability. An analysis of snow cover in the basin from 2010-11 to 2020-21 demonstrates substantial inter-annual and seasonal variability, reflecting the basin’s sensitivity to winter precipitation and temperature fluctuations.

From a hydrological perspective, the Sutlej basin appears to be undergoing a gradual transition from a traditionally nivo-glacially regulated system, that is snow-melt based, toward a more rainfall-dependent and hydrologically variable regime. These changes carry direct and significant implications for hydropower generation.

“Large reservoir-based projects, such as Bhakra, Nathpa Jhakri and Karcham Wangtoo, may temporarily benefit from increased melt-water, improving summer power generation and reservoir storage. However, long-term reductions in glacier-fed inflows, coupled with greater flow variability, sediment load and increased frequency of extreme discharge events, pose risks to operational stability, turbine efficiency and infrastructure safety,” the study cautions.