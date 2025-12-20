Explainer: How new Bill changes nuclear power norms

THE Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, this week, passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025. It transforms the legal and regulatory landscape of the country’s nuclear energy sector by replacing two foundational laws — the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010.

The reforms have two distinct verticals. These open up nuclear power generation for the private sector, allowing greater capital flow. Second, these “correct” a 2010 law on fixing liability of the nuclear power producers — okayed by the UPA Government, and explicitly pushed by the BJP, then in Opposition, along with the Left.

Parliament had ended up fixing unlimited liabilities beyond the established international benchmarks. As a result, international suppliers backed out on making any investment or supplying technology.

Key framework switch

The Atomic Energy Act, 1962, put nuclear activities — uranium mining to reactor operations — under state control through the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Private companies had a minimal role, restricted largely to manufacturing of non-core components.

The new Bill empowers the government to grant licences to private companies for specified activities, including building, owning, or operating nuclear plants and reactors. It allows joint ventures between government entities and private companies.

Foreign companies can partner Indian entities or operate in specialised sectors.

Widening the scope

The 1962 Act focused primarily on nuclear power generation. While it theoretically covered other applications, the regulatory framework was not systematically applied to non-power uses of nuclear and radiation technologies.

The new Bill extends the regulation and promotion of nuclear science and technology applications — in healthcare for medical isotopes, radiotherapy, diagnostics; for water treatment, environmental monitoring; in industry and research for material science, industrial process.

The Bill articulates India’s strategic objectives, including achieving ‘net-zero emissions by 2070’; scaling up the nuclear capacity from the present 8.8 GigaWatt to 100 GW by 2047; leveraging the abundant thorium reserves through India’s three-stage nuclear power development programme; supporting energy-intensive sectors like semiconductor fabrication and high-performance computing.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said the Bill was “a landmark movement for nuclear energy and very transformative”.

New Institutional Architecture

The Bill introduces new institutional bodies. The Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council will resolve administrative and operational disputes. Claims Commissioners will be designated to assess and adjudicate compensation claims. The Nuclear Damage Claims Commission will look at cases of severe nuclear damage. An appellate tribunal for electricity will provide a formal judicial hierarchy.

This creates a dedicated, specialised dispute resolution mechanism rather than relying on civil courts.

All nuclear activities — power generation, fuel cycle, radiation applications, waste management, liability, compensation, and emergency preparedness — are now under a single, comprehensive legal framework.

Civil Liability overhaul

The Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, was passed by the Manmohan Singh government. It imposed strict, unlimited liability on plant operators for accidents. Operators could pursue legal action against equipment suppliers for defects — a provision that deterred foreign vendors from supplying critical nuclear technology.

The 2008 India-US civil nuclear agreement allowed US nuclear vendors to supply reactors and fuel to India. However, foreign suppliers wanted liability protections aligned with international nuclear conventions, especially the 1997 Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage (CSC). The CSC, signed by nuclear powers and suppliers globally, established a strict liability regime channeling all responsibility to the operator, with suppliers indemnified from claims.

For foreign suppliers, Section 17(b) of the 2010 Act was irksome. It gave the operator a right of recourse against suppliers. This provision, it was pointed out, was unique and went beyond international norms. The CSC allowed recourse only for wilful acts or gross negligence.

The BJP, then in Opposition, and the Left parties mounted a challenge to the original Bill, saying it was “weak on supplier liability”. Arun Jaitley, then Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, led the charge to strengthen Section 17(b). A Parliamentary Standing Committee examining the Bill had sought “robust supplier liability”, and Jaitley demanded that the government restore the recommendation.

The UPA government thus strengthened Section 17(b). As a result, the 2010 Act retained supplier liability provisions that went beyond CSC norms. This unlimited liability exposed suppliers, which no insurance could cover.

The new Bill okayed by Parliament introduces a liability-capped regime aligned with international norms. The liability cap is limited to the operator. The Bill removes the operator’s right to pursue legal action against equipment suppliers for defects, explicitly exempting equipment suppliers, component manufacturers, and technology providers from liability.

This major shift incentivises foreign vendors to supply advanced reactor designs and fuel cycle technologies. Operators are, however, required to maintain insurance or dedicated liability funds depending on the size of the reactor.