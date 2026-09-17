Explainer: How Sanskrit Heritage Model combines knowledge depth with AI

India’s knowledge traditions represent a rich intellectual heritage that has shaped our understanding of language, philosophy, science, mathematics and society over centuries. Sanskrit, in particular, preserves a vast body of knowledge that deserves to be documented, studied and made accessible to future generations.

The Sanskrit Heritage Model is a major initiative in bringing together the depth of traditional Sanskrit scholarship with the possibilities of artificial intelligence.

A NEW AI MODEL

The Madras Sanskrit College and USA-based generative AI start-up Articul8.ai launched in 2024 have unveiled a Sanskrit-focused AI model designed to help users search, understand and verify information contained in Sanskrit texts.

This is an AI system which is built to work with Sanskrit language and texts while giving users a platform to explore knowledge and trace responses back to their sources. It has been designed to leverage the structure of Sanskrit, including its grammar and the way meaning is expressed across words, compounds and texts.

The college brings to the collaboration more than a century of Sanskrit scholarship, access to an extensive scholarly ecosystem encompassing over 110,000 texts and several thousand manuscripts, and a community of scholars capable of testing, interpreting and validating the model’s responses.

IMPORTANCE FOR SANSKRIT SCHOLARSHIP

A large body of Sanskrit knowledge is spread across texts, manuscripts and scholarly collections. Making these sources easier to search could help researchers discover relevant material and connections between texts that may otherwise require extensive manual research.

“The Government of India has already started digitising manuscripts by providing grants-in-aid. AI models such as these can further help carry forward the legacy of a language that is nearly 3,500 years old. For Indians, Sanskrit is not merely a language but a part of our tradition. Unfortunately, for various reasons, Sanskrit is not taught in most schools, with only a few offering it as a subject. I hope this changes soon, because we need to take pride in our culture and heritage,” says Prof C Murugan, head of the Department of Sanskrit, University of Madras, Chennai.

COMPUTABLE LANGUAGE FOR AI ?

Sanskrit has a formal grammar that specifies, rule by rule, how every correct word is built. That means it is a language one can compute. This start-up encoded Panini’s Ashtadhyayi, the 2,500-year-old grammar behind that rule set, as a live compiler and verifier inside the system, so every response is generated and verified by the same machinery before it reaches the scholar.

The same rigor extends past Sanskrit: it already underpins the work with the American Society for Mechanical Engineers (ASME) on standards that govern critical infrastructure and it can do the same for any field with prescribed rules. Any language with its own formal grammatical tradition such as other Indic languages (e.g., Tamil), Japanese, Korean can be built on this architecture next.

FAITHFUL TO THE ORIGINAL

The family of AI models called Laya has been developed on a large volume of Sanskrit books. Before one can search Sanskrit, they need to read it correctly i.e., breaking each word into its root and endings, understanding its meaning rather than relying on spelling, and interpreting it in the context of the sentence.

In this model, Laya-T handles morphology, Laya-S meaning and Laya-C context. This enables the system to identify the right verse more reliably, even when the same idea is expressed using completely different words.

Dr Arun K Subramaniyan, founder and CEO, Articul8.ai, told The Tribune: “First, every answer is grounded in the actual verses and cited to the source, so readers can verify what the text says. Second, the AI model handles Sanskrit and its meaning, while a general language model is used only to phrase the result in fluent English or Tamil. Third, grammar is derived from Panini’s rules, with the exact rule shown, making the answer provable rather than a guess work.”

DIFFERENT FROM EXISTING MODELS

Most existing AI models are probabilistic, whereas this is a deterministic model. Probabilistic models can draw from millions of pieces of data, but the authenticity and accuracy of that information cannot always be guaranteed.

Sanskrit’s textual tradition spans philosophy, mathematics, medicine and the sciences. But its highly structured grammar means that meaning depends on the precise form of a word, its context and its textual source i.e., a level of precision that general-purpose AI models routinely struggle to capture, often producing fluent but inaccurate answers.

“When the model was tested, it was 17 times more efficient than probabilistic models. In a deterministic model, accuracy is crucial, and Sanskrit’s structured grammar, including sandhi and shlokas, allows the system to minimise the scope for misinterpretation,” says Ramesh Mahalingam, Director, Madras Sanskrit College.