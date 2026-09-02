Explainer: How Tim Cook made Apple bigger than iPhone

Steve Jobs left Tim Cook with a deceptively simple instruction — don’t spend your time asking what Steve would have done, just do what’s right. Fifteen years later, that advice feels like the perfect epitaph for Cook’s tenure. He did not try to become Jobs 2.0. Instead, he turned Apple into a much bigger, broader and more financially powerful company.

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As Cook hands the CEO reins to John Ternus, he leaves behind an Apple almost unrecognisable in scale from the one he inherited.

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From $108 bn to over $400 bn

When Cook became CEO in August 2011, Apple was already the world’s most valuable technology company. But the growth that followed has been extraordinary. Apple’s annual revenue rose from $108 billion in fiscal 2011 to $416 billion in fiscal 2025, nearly quadrupling. And the momentum has continued.

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In the latest quarter, Apple posted a record $109.4 billion in revenue, up 16 per cent year-on-year. Its market value, meanwhile, has gone from roughly $350 billion when Cook took charge to more than $4 trillion today.

Collection of successful products

Perhaps Cook’s cleverest move was making sure Apple wasn’t simply an iPhone company. Services, including the App Store, iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Pay and advertising, have become a gigantic business in their own right. Services revenue reached about $109 billion in fiscal 2025, compared with just $8.5 billion in fiscal 2011.

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The ecosystem has become a flywheel — buy an iPhone, add AirPods, perhaps an Apple Watch, subscribe to services and store your photos in iCloud. The more products people own, the harder it becomes to leave. That may be Cook’s most important legacy.

He leaves Ternus with not just a collection of successful products, but a platform capable of supporting whatever comes next.

Yes, Cook made mistakes too

There was an early reminder that even Apple’s supposedly immaculate machine could misfire. In 2012, Apple Maps launched with inaccurate locations, bad directions and missing information. The backlash was brutal. Cook publicly apologised and even suggested users try rival mapping services while Apple fixed its own product. Years later, Cook described the Maps launch as his “first really big mistake” as CEO. It is a revealing little episode.

Cook’s Apple was never going to be flawless. But unlike the mythology surrounding Jobs, Cook’s leadership has often been about acknowledging problems, fixing them and moving on.

Ternus takes the stage

John Ternus, Apple’s longtime hardware chief, takes over with a product launch almost immediately. He joined Apple in 2001 and has led hardware engineering across the iPad, AirPods, iPhone and Apple silicon Macs. His first big test comes on September 9, when Apple hosts its annual product launch event.

The company is expected to unveil its new iPhone lineup and other products, with reports pointing to Apple’s first foldable iPhone as the headline act. The timing could hardly be more interesting. Cook leaves on September 1 and eight days later, Ternus takes the stage with a product that could open a new chapter for the iPhone.

Beyond hardware, his bigger challenge is AI, where Apple has been criticised for moving slower than rivals. Next-generation Siri and Apple Intelligence will be crucial tests of his leadership.

Not exactly a goodbye

Cook isn’t leaving Apple altogether. He becomes executive chairman, while Ternus takes over as CEO. So September 1 is less a farewell than a handover. Jobs told Cook not to spend his time wondering what Steve would have done. Cook followed that advice and built his own Apple.

Now Ternus gets the same challenge — don’t ask what Cook would do, figure out what Apple should do next.