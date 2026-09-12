Explainer: How transparency is gaining primacy in temple operations

The donation theft fiasco at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has reignited concerns surrounding temple wealth management. A Chief Executive Officer has now been appointed to oversee and maximise transparency in the extensive financial and administrative operations. Taking a cue, the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha recently declared nearly Rs 2,000 crore in bank deposits and 60,821 acres of land.

Most of the major temples in the country are run under dedicated state legislation, except the Ram Mandir. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra functions through a trust deed, not a dedicated statute. The day-to-day management, appointments, and finances of the temple rest entirely with the trust.

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“Transparent management of temple donations is essential to protect devotees’ faith, prevent financial mismanagement, and ensure accountability for massive public funds. The Ram temple donation row has taught the temple authorities the importance of faith as well as accountability,” Sreekumaran P, who manages the Ayyappa Temple in Rohini (New Delhi), said.

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“In today’s age and time, every temple should deploy measures like digital tracking, strict audits, and secure collection boxes to ensure public offerings are fully accounted for,” he added.

Across India’s vast network of temples, millions of devotees offer their hard-earned contributions daily, driven by the profound faith that their funds will serve noble and charitable causes. As donation volumes grow, relying solely on manual cash handling creates an unnecessary risk.

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Tirumala Tirupati

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the Lord Venkateswara temple, is arguably the biggest religious institution in terms of annual financial activity. It is governed under the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act.

Its board has approved a Rs 5,456.26-crore budget for 2026-27, with Rs 1,880 crore expected from hundi collections alone. Interest on deposits is projected to bring in another Rs 1,205 crore, while prasadam sales are estimated at Rs 650 crore.

The Tirumala temple manages donations through digitised portals and specific accounting frameworks to enhance public visibility and regulatory compliance. Collaborations with bodies like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India target cash flow and inventory digitisation, according to the temple authorities.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram occupies a unique position because of its historical treasure. The opening and inventory of its vaults in 2011 revealed gold, jewels and other valuables running into enormous sums.

Estimates of the discovered treasure have varied widely, and the precise total value remains difficult to establish because many objects have immense historical rather than merely bullion value. Several vaults, including the controversial Vault B, remain unopened.

The temple in Kerala is governed by the Travancore royal family.

Jagannath Temple

Puri’s Jagannath Temple has emerged as one of the country’s largest religious asset holders. The temple administration has disclosed bank deposits of about Rs 1,911.8 crore, including Rs 1,811 crore in fixed deposits. More strikingly, it owns 60,821 acres of land spread across 24 districts in Odisha and six other states. Its Ratna Bhandar also contains gold, diamonds and other valuables, with an inventory currently under way.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said a digital campaign has been launched to collect and track its donations.

He also said that the temple’s income is mainly derived from devotees’ donations, earnings from temple-owned quarries and mines, interest on fixed deposits, the sale and acquisition of land, and government grants.

“Some specific part of the income is kept in fixed deposits as a corpus fund and another part is kept in fixed deposits as a foundation fund. The remaining income is kept in the temple fund,” Padhee said.

Sai Baba of Shirdi

At Shirdi, the Sai Baba Sansthan Trust has annual receipts running into hundreds of crores. The trust confirmed receipts of about Rs 850 crore from donations and bank interest, with the money supporting free meals, hospitals and educational institutions.

Its 2025-26 financial report, however, put the total income at around Rs 638 crore, underscoring how figures can differ depending on what is counted.

Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, too, has seen its revenues soar. After reporting Rs 133 crore in earnings in 2024-25, its revenue climbed to Rs 182 crore in 2025-26. The temple is run under the Maharashtra trust laws.