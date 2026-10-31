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Home / Tribune Explainers / Explainer: How two-way narco-hawala ring was busted in North-East

Explainer: How two-way narco-hawala ring was busted in North-East

ED crackdown reveals linkages of operatives in Mizoram, Manipur and across the border in Myanmar

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Animesh Singh
Updated At : 03:39 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The ED froze 1,424 bank accounts linked to narco-trade and hawala operators in Mizoram and Manipur. Istock
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SHARING a 1,643-km porous border with Myanmar, North-East India has emerged as the principal land corridor for drugs originating in the Golden Triangle.

While heroin and methamphetamine tablets entering Mizoram and Manipur are partly consumed locally, a significant portion moves onward through Assam to the rest of India and Bangladesh. The drug money generated across this supply chain flows back to the border towns of Mizoram to settle accounts with Myanmar-based suppliers.

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In a major blow to this cross-border narco-hawala network, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted coordinated searches on October 23 at multiple premises in Aizawl, Champhai and Lawngtlai in Mizoram, as well as Churachandpur in Manipur.

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The operation targeted three cases of money laundering tied to cross-border trafficking of heroin, brown sugar and methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar, and the hawala settlement of the drug proceeds.

The ED executed the operation in close coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Mizoram Police, which carried out parallel actions.

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Golden Triangle connection

According to the NCB, the Golden Triangle route remains a primary source of methamphetamine. Myanmar’s opium production reached 995 tonnes in 2024, reinforcing its central role in regional supply chains. As per NCB’s 2025 data, Mizoram accounted for 1,477 kg of ATS (Amphetamine-Type Stimulant) seizures — 42 per cent of the national total of 3,485 kg. Other significant seizures were reported from Manipur (535 kg), Delhi (454 kg), Gujarat (308 kg), and Karnataka (164 kg).

With the Centre aiming to eliminate the narcotics menace by 2029, the ED’s latest operation marks a milestone.

Action taken and seizures

The ED froze 1,424 bank accounts linked to narco-trade and hawala operators in Mizoram and Manipur, and provisionally attached properties worth Rs 18 crore in Mizoram. Combined with earlier asset freezes worth Rs 8.19 crore, the total secured assets now exceed Rs 26 crore. Six persons were arrested under Section 19 of PMLA. Production-for-arrest applications against four more accused were also processed.

The ED had initiated investigation in the three cases on the basis of FIRs under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The Krishiv Enterprises case (Mizoram): Stemmed from the March 14, 2025, seizure of 4.72 kg of heroin (440 soap cases) by the Zokhawthar police in Champhai while being transported from Zokhawthar to Aizawl for a Myanmar-based supplier.

Jabrul Haque case (Mizoram): A 2026 case triggered by NCB-Agartala’s seizure of 49.1 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 40 grams of heroin from a convoy on NH-06A near Seling, Mizoram, on August 21, 2025. The drugs were sourced from Chintuang, Myanmar, for delivery at the Damchhera-Kanhmun border.

Manipur case: Initiated after the Churachandpur police seized 2.41 kg of brown sugar and Rs 31.43 lakh in cash. The cash represented drug proceeds collected in Churachandpur for remittance back to Myanmar.

How the network operates

Investigations into the three cases have exposed an interconnected narco-hawala ecosystem. A single network of bank accounts in Champhai, Aizawl, and Lawngtlai pools drug money generated across Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, and Tripura to settle payments with suppliers in Myanmar. Operating primarily through the Champhai-Zokhawthar sector, the trafficking route functions as a two-way street.

Between March and November 2024, M/s Krishiv Enterprises dispatched roughly 32 tonnes of Caffeine Anhydrous across 15 consignments, alongside 10 tonnes of Aluminium Chloride Anhydrous. These shipments were moved via E-way bills and GST invoices to small retail pharmacies and general stores in Aizawl and the Mizoram border belt — businesses with no manufacturing or processing facilities of their own.

From here, the chemicals were smuggled across the border to tablet-pressing units in Myanmar, where Caffeine Anhydrous is used to cut methamphetamine into “Yaba” tablets. Finished heroin, brown sugar, and methamphetamine produced in Myanmar are carried across the Tiau river at Zokhawthar (opposite Khawmawi, Myanmar) and staged in Champhai.

Myanmar-based organisers — such as Runthanchhungi alias Nu Sungi and Chintuang — employ local couriers in Zokhawthar and Champhai. Consignments are concealed in soap cases, taxis, motorcycles, and truck convoys with escort vehicles. These operatives are paid through the same Champhai hawala accounts that collect drug proceeds from across the North-East.

Ultimately, the supply chain, drug flow, and the money trail converge on the Champhai-Zokhawthar corridor.

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