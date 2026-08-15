Explainer: How UPI’s free ride may hit a speed bump

Parliament has passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, giving the government legal room to eventually charge a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on some Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. No fee exists yet. But the zero-cost era that powered UPI’s rise may not last forever, and that has set off a debate over who really pays when “free” payments need funding.

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How UPI works

Scan a QR code, punch in your PIN and the money moves in seconds. Behind that simplicity, a whole lot of technology is working in the background. Your bank verifies the request, it travels through UPI infrastructure of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the merchant’s bank credits the payment. Multiply that by scale (UPI processed 2,366 crore transactions worth Rs 29.9 lakh crore in July alone, roughly 76 crore transactions every single day) and it is easy to see why running this rail isn’t free, even if using it is.

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Free for you, not cost-free to run

MDR on UPI has stood at zero since January 2020, a deliberate push to drive adoption. But industry estimates put the annual cost of running the UPI and RuPay ecosystem, which comprises cybersecurity, fraud prevention and tech infrastructure, at Rs 10,000-20,000 crore. Banks and fintechs have absorbed this so far. The government now wants a sustainable funding model as volumes keep climbing towards a stated goal of 800 million transactions a day and the cost of maintaining the infrastructure rises.

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What the Bill actually does

Importantly, the Bill itself imposes nothing. It amends the Payment and Settlement Systems Act to let the Centre notify which payment modes keep statutory protection from charges. In other words, the legislation creates the legal room for banks or payment service providers to levy charges where the government allows it. That decision now sits with the NPCI-led UPI Services Steering Committee, which will determine if, and how, any fee applies.

Early reports suggest a narrow, high-value target: MDR of roughly 0.05-0.07 per cent on transactions above Rs 2,000, applicable only to merchants with an annual turnover above Rs 1-1.5 crore. These are reported proposals, not rates or thresholds specified in the Bill. Small merchants and person-to-person transfers are explicitly meant to stay untouched. So your grocery or Rs 1,500 dinner bill shouldn’t be affected.

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Who actually pays?

MDR is a merchant-side deduction, not a customer charge. If a 0.5 per cent rate is applied to a Rs 10,000 payment, you’d still pay Rs 10,000, but the merchant would receive roughly Rs 9,950. But merchants operate on thin margins and costs deducted at one end have a way of resurfacing at the other, whether through reduced discounts or subtly higher prices.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra addressed this, saying, “The costs have to be paid by someone… it’s a public [good].” He added that consumers might already be bearing this cost. “It may not be the same consumer, it may be the general economy, and you don’t get to see it directly, but it’s already happening in some form.”

Nikhil Rana of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, a payments industry analyst, says a merchant-side charge does not necessarily mean consumers will remain completely insulated from the cost. “The key question is whether merchants absorb the cost or recover it through pricing,” he says.

But will consumers pay?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha, “Will consumers pay any UPI charge? No.” She said the enabling provision “does not impose any tax or transaction charge on UPI users”. As for small merchants, the FM added, “We are not going to impose any MDR on them.” The government has also said person-to-person payments will remain free and any future MDR will apply only to a limited set of merchant transactions above a threshold, at a nominal rate lower than card MDRs.

What changes, what doesn’t

Stays free: Person-to-person transfers, routine low-value payments, transactions with small merchants.

Could attract a fee: High-value transactions (above Rs 2,000) with larger merchants, a segment that reportedly makes up 4-5 per cent of UPI transactions but 65-67 per cent of total value by some estimates.

Not yet decided: The final rate, payment threshold and when any fee may start.

For now, nothing changes, even as the government tries to figure out how to fund a payments system running at a scale few countries have ever attempted.