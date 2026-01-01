Explainer: India’s Chabahar test amid US sanctions

THE future of Chabahar Port — India’s most ambitious overseas connectivity project — is once again under scrutiny as US sanctions on Iran tighten and New Delhi recalibrates its strategy to protect its geopolitical interests and partnership with Washington. Often described as India’s gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, Chabahar sits at the intersection of regional trade, great-power politics, and strategic autonomy.

Significance of the Iranian Port

Chabahar is a deep sea port located in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, on the Gulf of Oman, giving it direct access to the Indian Ocean. It is Iran’s only oceanic port, strategically positioned outside the narrow and militarily sensitive Strait of Hormuz. The port comprises two terminals — Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari — with India involved primarily in the development and operation of the Shahid Beheshti terminal.

India’s engagement with Chabahar dates back to 2003, but gained momentum after a trilateral agreement between India, Iran, and Afghanistan in 2016 to use the port as a trade and transit hub.

In May 2024, India signed a 10-year contract with Iran to operate the terminal through India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), committing around $120 million for port infrastructure. The project was envisioned as a long-term strategic investment rather than a commercial port venture alone.

Why it matters to India

At its core, Chabahar provides India a route to Afghanistan and Central Asia that bypasses Pakistan, which has consistently denied overland transit access to Indian goods. For New Delhi, this is a strategic breakthrough in a region otherwise constrained by geography and politics.

From Chabahar, goods can move inland through Iran’s road and rail networks to Afghanistan and onward to Central Asia — offering India connectivity to energy-rich and resource-rich markets.

Chabahar is also frequently seen as India’s answer to Gwadar Port in Pakistan, being developed by China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). While India officially avoids framing Chabahar as a counter-project, its location just over 70 km from Gwadar underlines its strategic value in balancing Chinese influence.

Moreover, Chabahar fits into India’s broader vision of being a net security and connectivity provider across the Indian Ocean and West Asia. It is also a key node in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) — a multimodal trade route linking India with Iran, Russia and Europe.

India has repeatedly used Chabahar for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, especially after the Taliban takeover. The port has thus emerged as a rare channel of engagement with Afghanistan that remains acceptable to the global community.

US waivers and revocation

US sanctions on Iran, reimposed after Washington withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, threatened to derail Chabahar. However, recognising the port’s importance for Afghanistan’s stability, the US granted specific sanctions waivers allowing Chabahar-related activities. These protected India and other partners from secondary sanctions under US laws such as the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA).

That protection changed in September 2025, when the US administration revoked the long-standing waiver as part of a tougher Iran policy. The move exposed Chabahar-linked entities to potential sanctions, creating uncertainty around India’s continued involvement. Subsequently, Washington granted a temporary six-month waiver, valid until April 26, 2026, to allow an orderly transition and avoid immediate disruption.

Tough choices before New Delhi

Anticipating sanctions, India released its entire $120 million commitment to Iran before restrictions made transactions impossible. According to a recent media report, the move effectively cleared India of pending financial liabilities related to the port, reducing legal and sanctions exposure.

India also withdrew government-nominated directors from IPGL and scaled down public operational visibility, which was seen as a tactical move to shield Indian officials and companies.

New Delhi has maintained that Chabahar serves regional stability and humanitarian objectives, and has acknowledged ongoing discussions with the US to manage the implications of the waiver expiry. At the same time, India has avoided confrontational rhetoric, mindful that its partnership with the US spans defence, technology, the Indo-Pacific and China-related strategic concerns.

Chabahar highlights India’s broader foreign policy dilemma: how to preserve strategic autonomy while operating in an increasingly polarised global order. For now, New Delhi appears focused on damage control — protecting its long-term interests without triggering sanctions that could affect Indian companies and banks.