Explainer: ISRO and space for private sector

INDIA has set an ambitious target to build a $44 billion space economy by 2033. As per the Start-Up India Portal of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the number of space start-ups surged from just one in 2014 to 189 in 2023, with total investments rising to $124.7 million.

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To achieve this scale, the private sector is expected to take on a much larger role in manufacturing launch vehicles, satellites, and space systems. Recently, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) chairman Dr Pawan Goenka announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will step back from manufacturing launch vehicles, allowing the private sector and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to take over so ISRO can focus entirely on research, new technologies, and scientific missions.

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Political debate

Criticising the move, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of “strangulating” ISRO and pursuing an aggressive privatisation agenda similar to its approach to nuclear energy. Union Minister of State (Space) Jitendra Singh defended the transition, stating that aiming for 50 launches a year requires industrial-scale manufacturing while ISRO develops next-generation technologies.

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Singh emphasised that a $44 billion space economy demands concurrent growth across frontier research, private rocket factories, satellite manufacturing, dedicated testing infrastructure, and deep supply chains.

Ground reality

Although the shift has drawn political friction, the process began over three years ago under the Space Policy made public on April 20, 2023, which outlined ISRO’s exit from operational manufacturing. It stated that ISRO would focus its energies on research and development in advanced technologies.

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Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair pointed out that private and public industries have built space hardware for decades. Approximately 60 per cent of ISRO’s budget is spent on industrial contracts, with industries currently doing up to 90 per cent of the work on rockets like the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). “ISRO does the testing and launching,” he said.

L&T and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) formed a consortium three years ago to manufacture the PSLV, delivering their first launch vehicle a year ago. ISRO has also signed a Technology Transfer Agreement with HAL for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.

Through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), 118 Technology Transfer Agreements have been executed, covering 83 ISRO-developed technologies, including the SSLV, Indian Mini Satellite-1 bus, and laser gyros.

Space economy & global missions

India’s space economy is currently valued at $8 billion, with a share of 2-3 per cent in the global space economy. It is projected to grow five-fold to $40-45 billion over the next decade, with its global share targeted at 8 per cent by 2030.

Freed from routine production, ISRO says it is spearheading key scientific and exploratory initiatives. These include:

Chandrayaan-5/LUPEX: A landmark lunar polar exploration mission in collaboration with Japan’s JAXA (scheduled for 2027-28), it combines an Indian lander and Japanese rover to study water and ice deposits with payloads from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The mission highlights India’s ability to lead complex multinational scientific collaborations.

International partnerships: India has successfully launched 11 German satellites and forged expanding collaborations with Germany and Italy in Earth observation, heliophysics, and lunar science. India and Italy announced their strategic space roadmap in 2024 during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The two countries agreed to expand collaboration between ISRO and the Italian Space Agency (ASI).

Gaganyaan: India’s human spaceflight programme is progressing toward sending astronauts into a 400-km orbit. Approved in 2019, the Gaganyaan mission aims to send up to three Indian astronauts for up to three days before bringing them safely back to Earth. The programme includes two uncrewed missions.

BAS mission: Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) is India’s planned space station. It will be a five-module space station in Low Earth Orbit, designed to support long-duration human space missions and advanced scientific research in microgravity.

In September 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the development of the first module of the space station, BAS-01, for launch by 2028. The station will enable research in life sciences, medicine, and emerging technologies while supporting future human exploration missions beyond Earth orbit.