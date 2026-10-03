Explainer: J&K statehood demand gets shriller

A major controversy erupted this week over the long-pending demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah disclosed in the Legislative Assembly that the secretary of the Law Department, a portfolio held by Omar, had sent an opinion to the Assembly on the statehood resolution without his knowledge.

A few days earlier, Omar had tabled a resolution calling upon the Centre to immediately restore statehood. He told the Speaker that perhaps the Chief Secretary had also written to him objecting to the resolution moved by the ruling government.

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As the issue drew criticism from legislators, barring those from the Bharatiya Janata Party, who said bureaucrats could not dictate to the Assembly, it added to Omar’s growing concerns over the functioning of the elected government.

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“Can you imagine that the Chief Minister moves a resolution and the Law Secretary gives an opinion against it? This can happen only in a Union Territory. And this kind of thing happens everyday,” Omar said.

Political parties have been demanding restoration of statehood since the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The Centre, however, has maintained that statehood would be restored at an “appropriate” time.

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The ruling National Conference (NC), which came to power in 2024, has been under pressure, including from within its own ranks, with leaders arguing that the existing dual governance structure is preventing the elected government from taking major policy decisions.

Waiting game continues

At present, the Lieutenant Governor has control over law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. Beyond that, the top bureaucracy, including IAS officers, is also under the LG’s control in areas covered by the existing rules, leaving limited room for the elected government to act.

Even as Omar has been kept waiting over the statehood demand, a number of issues continue to remain unaddressed, including the Transaction of Business Rules. The government has said there is a need for clarity over who controls what. The NC says that even though the rules provide for the Lok Bhavan to exercise control over law and order, the situation on the ground is different.

“Even the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages is not under the control of the elected government. Now tell me, what is the relationship between the Cultural Academy and law and order?” Omar said in the Assembly.

NC leaders stress that with the elected government having no direct control over the bureaucracy, officers are not even taking its requests seriously. Another pending issue is the appointment of the Advocate General. Omar said the UT has been functioning without one for nearly two years despite the government formally proposing a name.

The Chief Minister has also pointed to a committee formed by the elected government to examine the regularisation of daily-wage workers. Although it was constituted in March 2025, Omar said its report had not yet been completed. “If we were a state, do you think it would take more than a year to prepare such a report?” he questioned.

Another pending issue is a review of the reservation policy. The NC government says the file is pending with the LG’s office.

Uproar over resolution

The Legislative Assembly recently passed a resolution calling upon the Centre to immediately restore full statehood to J&K, amid strong protests by BJP legislators.

“In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024, this House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India,” the resolution stated.

The NC-led government had passed a resolution in 2024, too, asking the Centre to initiate a dialogue with the elected representatives for restoration of J&K’s special status and constitutional guarantees.

With the 2024 resolution yet to elicit a response from New Delhi, the NC appears to have taken a tougher stand by referring to the Assembly’s earlier position on autonomy.

The resolution referred to a J&K Assembly resolution passed on June 26, 2000, which had endorsed the recommendations of the State Autonomy Committee, including restoration of J&K’s pre-1953 autonomous status.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma accused the NC of attempting to revive the 2000 autonomy resolution under the cover of the statehood demand. Sharma said the move could affect relations between the NC government and the Centre and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed reservations over references in the resolution.