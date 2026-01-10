Explainer: Joe’s Root to the top

Diehard Indian cricket fans are dreading the calamity of Sachin Tendulkar’s 15,921 Test runs record being broken. That improbable event, which was almost thought outside the realm of the cricketing universe, is about to happen sometime in future. Former England captain Joe Root has finished the Ashes with a total of 13,943 runs, at an average of 51.07, and is just 1,978 runs behind Tendulkar. He is the closest to this mark among his contemporaries and may become the most successful Test batsman ever.

Going by the scintillating form Root is in since 2021, the 35-year-old will take less than two years to go past Tendulkar. England is set to play six Tests in 2026 — three at home against New Zealand and Pakistan. If England continue to dish out flat pitches and play ‘bazball’, Root still has 31 innings to match Tendulkar’s final run tally in the same number of innings.

Of course, Tendulkar’s greatness will still remain unmatched. The last time someone came close was in 2018, but England captain Alastair Cook chose to retire with a final tally of 12,472 runs in 161 Tests.

In the last four years, Root has scored 5,954 runs with 24 centuries in 66 matches at an average of 54.49. His extended purple patch coincides with the slump in Virat Kohli’s Test career, who scored just two centuries in this period. Root has not only overtaken Kohli but zoomed past the Big Three — Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson — in terms of runs and centuries in these four years.

In cricket fans’ opinion, Australian Steve Smith often scores over Root as the best Test batsman at present due to his superior average of 56.05 and efficacy. Root has the heft and more runs (13,943 in 298 innings) under his belt due to more games.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Root will break Tendulkar’s record but the real question is whether he will be around for the next Ashes in Australia. Former India captain Ravi Shastri, too, feels that Root has time and form on his side and roughly 40 innings left in him to give a serious challenge to the record.

The oft-quoted statement that batting is a selfish pursuit that benefits the team sits aptly on the former England captain. Of Root’s 41 Test centuries, 24 have come at home in England, 5 in India, 3 each in New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies, 2 each in Pakistan and Australia. Of these, 26 tons have been in a winning cause.

Root’s classical batting is dominated by cover drives and sweeps, but it is his unorthodox reverse scoop which has got him success in the Indian subcontinent. He is among the best overseas players in India with a batting average of 49.05 and a bowling average of 23.50.

There is some substance when critics point out that the Yorkshire talent gets overwhelmed while standing up to quality Test bowlers of his era — Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah (13 dismissals each) and Mitchell Starc (11). Cummins and Starc certainly have dented Root’s stature in Australia, especially during the Ashes series, where he finally managed to get two centuries this time. His first century materialised at the Gabba in Brisbane during the second Test on December 4, 2025, after playing 14 Tests since his debut 13 years ago.

Joe Root is England’s most successful batter and will certainly be counted as an all-time great. But Greatest Of All Time? Only time will tell.

Most runs in Tests

Player Innings Runs Avg 100s

S Tendulkar 329 15,921 53.78 51

J Root 298 13,943 51.07 41

R Ponting 287 13,378 51.85 41

J Kallis 280 13,289 55.37 45