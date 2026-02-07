Explainer: Logistics of the military budget hike

ONE of the biggest annual increases in defence sector spending, announced in the Union Budget on February 1, aims to address the rapidly changing nature of warfare. It also factors in the new arsenal okayed for a post-Operation Sindoor restructuring of the Indian armed forces’ battle architecture.

As technology evolves, war fighting is increasingly becoming ‘non-contact’ — a reduced close-contact fight that would traditionally happen within rifle-shot or tank-shot range. This demands a sharper focus on long-range missiles, artillery with precision-strike ability, a robust air defence, the latest sensors and radars for surveillance, besides multiple types of drones for reconnaissance and attack.

Accounting for the numbers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 7,84,678 crore for the defence sector, a jump of 15.19 per cent. Capital spending — needed for new weapons, systems, jets, ships, submarines and guns — has also gone up by an unprecedented 21.84 per cent and stands at Rs 2,19,306 crore.

Maj Gen Ashok Kumar (retd), director general of the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, a think tank under the Ministry of Defence, says, “As the country develops a comprehensive national capability, it is essential to have a matching budget.”

Capital spending now forms the biggest chunk of the military budget, accounting for 27.95 per cent. It is bolstered by an additional Rs 1,58,296 crore for operational readiness — deployment of forces in border areas, longer sea deployment of warships and an increase in flying hours for aircraft.

The budgetary allocation accounts for 2 per cent of the country’s estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani (retd), director general of the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategy Studies (CAPSS), an IAF-backed think tank, says, “For the moment, 2 per cent is adequate but it should be the base benchmark.”

Almost 14.67 per cent of the Central government expenditure will be on the defence sector, the highest among all Central ministries.

Jump in capital allocation

The allocation of Rs 2,19,306 crore is intended to address ‘committed liabilities’. During the ongoing fiscal, after Operation Sindoor (May 7-10, 2025), the Ministry of Defence (MoD) concluded contracts worth Rs 2.1 lakh crore. These projects will equip the armed forces with next-generation fighter aircraft, smart and lethal weapons, ships, submarines, UAVs and specialist vehicles.

Maj Gen Kumar opines that “the coming together of Pakistan, China and Turkiye triggered an urgent necessity to scale up defence capability; the government has taken positive steps to address it”.

Capital allocation has a sharp focus on aircraft and aero-engines with a sum of Rs 63,733 crore. AVM Golani explains: “The role of the IAF in Operation Sindoor and the long-range precision weapons justify the increased allocation to the Air Force.”

Local production

At present, around 60 warships are under construction at Indian shipyards and domestic assembly lines are producing fighters jets, helicopters, artillery guns, and rifles — all funded from the capital budget.

Also in queue is the upcoming contract of the next-generation submarines being offered by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) of Germany, in partnership with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). It is expected to be inked this fiscal. The deal to make 114 Rafale jets in India is likely to be announced in the next fiscal.

The focus of the budget is self-reliance and a sum of Rs 1.39 lakh crore, that is 75 per cent of the capital acquisition, is for procurement through domestic industries as the Modi government seeks to ramp up self-reliance. Ashish Kansal, Chief Executive Officer of SMPP and Co-Chair, Defence and Homeland Security Committee of industry body FICCI, is confident that the domestic industry will absorb it. “The industry has steadily built capacity, capability, and quality over the past few years. The domestic ecosystem is increasingly capable of delivering on this opportunity,” he says.

What necessitated the huge outlay?

India and Pakistan’s four-day skirmish did not just define a modern battle, it triggered a change in the architecture of the Indian Army and spurred addition of technology in the Navy and the IAF. Changes are underway on multiple fronts, including on new equipment, as the nature of war gravitates towards having swift targeted strikes.

The Army structure now aligns war-fighting architecture with a greater use of technology as its units add loitering ammunition and swarm drones, all indicating an increase in non-contact warfare.

The IAF has set about bringing in sweeping changes to expand. The most significant is a proposal to increase the IAF’s authorised fighter squadron strength from the long-standing 42 to 50 or higher, needed for a simultaneous two-front war with China and Pakistan.

An additional 97 Tejas Mark1A jets have been ordered besides the 83 under production. Indigenous air defence systems — needed to protect airbases, logistics nodes, and critical infrastructure —are being fast-tracked.

The Navy is speeding up warship-making, adding to its fleet of maritime reconnaissance aircraft, utility helicopters, shipborne drones and development and deployment of autonomous boats.