Explainer: National Testing Agency, when solution becomes a problem

THE National Testing Agency (NTA) was set up to make the process of entrance examinations for students simpler and uniform. But today it finds itself at the centre of controversies involving paper leaks, exam cancellations, technical failures and allegations of irregularities. The original idea was to address a fragmented admission system.

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For years, students seeking entry to medical, engineering and higher educational institutions had to appear for multiple entrance examinations conducted by different boards, universities and regulators. CBSE conducted AIPMT, AIEEE and later JEE Main, while universities and professional institutions ran their own tests. The system was dotted with duplication, varying standards and the burden it placed on students.

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NEET, a turning point

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The move towards a common testing framework gathered momentum with the introduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in 2012. The aim was to replace multiple medical entrance examinations with a single national test and create a common merit-based admission process. The plan ran into legal hurdles. In July 2013, the Supreme Court struck down NEET, restoring the earlier system of multiple examinations.

Three years later, in April 2016, a Constitution Bench recalled the judgment and revived NEET, reopening the path towards a centralised entrance test. At this point, the government argued that a school education board (CBSE) — which was by then conducting all major entrance tests — should not be responsible anymore and a new agency should be formed.

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NTA is born

The Union Cabinet approved the creation of NTA on November 10, 2017. The agency was registered in May 2018 as a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and took charge of major examinations, including JEE Main, NEET and UGC-NET. The objective was to create a specialised testing body, reduce the burden on CBSE, use technology to improve efficiency and bring greater transparency and standardisation to entrance examinations.

Legal standing a problem

Unlike bodies like the UGC or AICTE, NTA is registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and has not been created by an Act of Parliament. This has implications. One, no minister is constitutionally answerable for NTA like the government is for statutory bodies created by law. Two, NTA employees don’t fall within the classic civil-service accountability framework that governs other government servants under Central conduct rules. Three, a society structure gives NTA flexibility to contract, outsource, and operate autonomously, but that very flexibility can weaken transparency when core sovereign functions such as question-paper handling, technology systems, or exam logistics are handed out to private vendors.

Critics say the National Testing Agency model creates an accountability vacuum: the State relies on NTA for public functions of enormous consequence, yet the agency’s legal architecture is lighter than the gravity of its mandate. Not that a society cannot lawfully perform public functions. But the point is that when a society conducts national gateway examinations affecting millions of students, legal form begins to matter because legal form shapes audit culture, disciplinary systems, ministerial responsibility, procurement transparency, and public remedies after failure. NTA escapes this scrutiny.

Capacity versus responsibility

Questions have been raised about whether NTA’s institutional capacity has kept pace with its growing mandate. In a response in Parliament, it was stated that NTA had only around 22 permanent employees despite overseeing more than two dozen examinations. The agency also relies extensively on outsourced vendors for several critical functions.

Critics argue that this gap between responsibility and institutional capacity has become one of the key concerns surrounding the organisation.

What other countries do

China’s Gaokao, the world’s largest university entrance examination, attracts more than 1.3 crore candidates annually and operates through a tightly controlled system that uses biometric verification, AI-assisted monitoring and extensive surveillance. South Korea treats its national entrance examination as a mission requiring extraordinary administrative coordination.

The United Kingdom distributes responsibility among regulated examination boards, while the US relies on a decentralised admissions ecosystem rather than a single gateway examination. The comparison suggests that India’s challenge is not scale alone. Other countries either distribute risk across institutions or invest heavily in examination security and administration.