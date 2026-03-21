Explainer: New rules, same old waste crisis

Mountains of garbage in many districts of North India reflect the failure of successive governments in managing the waste crisis. The improper segregation of dry and wet waste, along with plastics, further underscores the inability of the authorities to clear this growing mess.

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Already grappling with a losing battle in managing door-to-door waste collection, segregation, and landfill clean-up, many states are set to face even greater challenges starting next month when the new, stringent Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Rules come into effect.

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Despite the 2016 MSW Rules being in force for nearly a decade, Punjab’s urban landscape remains a testament to systemic failure. With the Union Government preparing to enforce even stricter rules, Punjab’s 166 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are buried under legacy waste, mounting legal penalties, and a lack of administrative will.

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What the changes entail

The new regulations mandate the mapping and assessment of all legacy waste sites, with time-bound plans for biomining and bioremediation (removing, treating, or containing hazardous substances). Authorities will also be required to report progress quarterly via an online portal.

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In a bid to tackle the crisis, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, which supersede the 2016 guidelines. These rules, notified under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, will come into full effect on April 1. They integrate Circular Economy principles and Extended Producer Responsibility, with an emphasis on efficient waste segregation and management.

The revised rules also introduce an environmental compensation levy based on the “Polluter Pays” principle. This will apply to violations such as unregistered operations, false reporting, submitting forged documents, or improper waste management practices. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will draft the necessary guidelines, while State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees will enforce the compensation.

A senior official said that while efforts are underway to implement the rules, tackling this issue is extremely challenging. Successive governments have made little headway in addressing the waste management crisis or cleaning up illegal dump sites.

The mirage of 100 per cent collection

The 2016 MSW mandate required ULBs to establish door-to-door waste collection, segregation, and sanitary landfills within five years. Ten years later, the situation remains bleak. District Environment Plans for Sangrur, Malerkotla, and Patiala claim to have achieved 100 per cent door-to-door collection, but the reality tells a different story: littered streets filled with mixed waste and trash piles up to 20 metres long.

In a recent National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing, the Sangrur Municipal Council claimed to have cleared waste sites. Applicants alleged that the waste had merely been relocated temporarily before the hearings. As a result, the NGT has instructed the civic body to submit a time-bound action plan for legacy waste management within four weeks. In districts such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Malerkotla and Ferozepur, the problem is even more alarming.

Footing the bill for failure

Advocate Kamal Anand, who is leading the legal battle at the NGT, revealed that since 2021, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has levied Rs 171 crore in environmental compensation against state ULBs.

“The irony is that these penalties, based on the ‘Polluter Pays’ principle, are ultimately passed on to the taxpayers — the very people already burdened with multiple taxes and fees for services they rarely receive. The state government must hold officers accountable. Until then, nothing will change,” Anand told The Tribune. “Officers responsible for this failure should bear the financial burden of these fines,” he added.

The Upcoming 2026 Framework

4-stream segregation: Waste must be separated into Green (wet), Blue (dry), Red (sanitary), and Black (hazardous) bins.

Digital tracking: The CPCB will implement a portal to track waste from generation to disposal.

Biomining deadline: All legacy waste sites must be remediated by October this year.

Industrial RDF usage: Industries must adopt refuse-derived fuel, manage plastic waste, meet recycling targets, and ensure proper disposal. However, littered plastic bottles and packaging in tourist areas and cities tell a different story.