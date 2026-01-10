Explainer: Oral drug hope for thalassemics

THE US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Mitapivat, the first-ever oral drug for anaemia in adults with alpha or beta thalassemia. This breakthrough offers new hope to both transfusion-dependent and non-transfusion-dependent patients, many of them reliant on frequent blood transfusions for decades. The drug, which will be available in the US under the brand name Aqvesme by January-end, has understandably created a buzz among experts as well as thalassemics in India, who are hoping it will eventually be available in the country.

Thalassemia is an inherited/genetic blood disorder in which the body produces insufficient or abnormal haemoglobin, causing red blood cells (RBCs) to break down prematurely, leading to chronic anaemia and constant dependence on blood transfusions. These start as early as when a child is six months old and are needed life-long, every three to four weeks.

Thalassemia capital of the world

With every eighth thalassemia patient in the world living in India, it has the dubious distinction of being the thalassemia capital of the world. Over 2,00,000 Indians are at present affected with thalassemia and an estimated 35-45 million are carriers. Approximately 10,000-15,000 babies are born with severe thalassemia major each year.

Till now, blood transfusions remain the main treatment for most patients, others being bone marrow transplantation and more recently, gene therapy (not available in India). As both therapies are quite costly, transfusion remains the viable option, but not without serious and sometimes fatal side-effects.

“For a 200 to 300 ml of blood transfusion, patients get 200 to 300 ml of iron as well which gets accumulated on liver, heart, brain, pituitary, causing physical dysmorphism and morbidity and even death. Thalassemics have to use iron chelators (drugs that prevent iron overload) life-long,” explains Dr Rahul Bhargava, director, Haematology, Hemato-oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis, Gurugram.

Trials have showed that Mitapivat activates the pyruvate kinase in RBCs, which is a cellular mechanism, so that they can survive longer, leading to higher haemoglobin levels and fewer blood transfusions, he adds.

When can patients expect it

But what are the chances of availability of this new game-changer drug in India? Experts are hopeful but also mindful of the challenges. “Unless there is open licensing or even limited licensing, it’s uncertain whether the Indian patients will have the access to the drug in the next few years, or can even afford it if it does become available,” says Dr NK Ganguly, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Despite the large number of patients, the market for thalassemia drugs is much smaller than more common drugs. Also, since it is a patented drug, chances of the availability of its generic version in the near future are quite less, says Dr Anupam Sachdeva, Paediatric Haematology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

Roadmap for future

Dr Ganguly suggests bodies like Thalassemics India, the Thalassemia Federation of India or patients’ activist groups should request the Government of India to negotiate with Agios Pharmaceuticals, the pharmaceutical company producing the drug, about its eventual availability in India.

Anubha Taneja Mukherjee, secretary of the Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group, says they are going to make a representation to the government very soon. Their basic demands will include that Agios should be invited to apply for registration; if they apply, they should be given expeditious approval; and most important, instead of being forced to reduce the price or imposing any compulsory licensing regime, the government should negotiate its price with the company.

As Dr Sachdeva points out, if Mitapivat (as the trials showed) can decrease the load of transfusion by 40 to or 50 per cent in even 30 per cent of thalassemia patients, it will be a boon for the patients and free up availability of blood for emergency and other serious cases.

Agios, meanwhile, has no current plans to commercially launch Mitapivat in India, according to Eamonn Nolan, senior director, corporate communications, Agios Pharmaceuticals. “However, Agios’ Global Managed Access Program provides a pathway for eligible patients in India with thalassemia to access this medicine, subject to meeting the defined criteria,” he adds.