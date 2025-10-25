Explainer: Punjab's illegal travel fetish

DESPITE repeated crackdowns and tragedies, illegal travel agents continue to operate across Punjab, exploiting the desperation of unemployed youth who dream of a better life abroad. The latest case involves seven young men from Ropar district who were stranded in Kazakhstan after being promised driving jobs. Instead, they were forced into gruelling manual labour. They were housed in metal containers and denied basic rights. Each had paid Rs 1.5 lakh to local travel agents, who vanished once the youth reached foreign soil.

Advertisement

Their viral SOS videos prompted Punjab Police to summon the agents and initiate repatriation efforts, but the damage to the emotional and financial well-being of the trapped men had already been done.

Advertisement

Disturbing pattern

Advertisement

In 2024, several Punjabi youth were trafficked to Russia under the guise of language courses and job offers. Many were coerced into joining the Russian army amid the Ukraine conflict. At least 126 Indians, mostly from Punjab, were recruited, with 12 confirmed dead and 15 missing. Families described how their sons were forced to sign military contracts and deployed to combat zones without training or consent. Despite diplomatic efforts, many remain trapped in war-torn regions, and the agents who facilitated these journeys continue to operate under new names or through informal networks.

Deportation, crackdown

Advertisement

The United States has seen a surge in deportation of illegal migrants from Punjab. This year alone, 1,703 Indians have been sent back, with Punjab accounting for nearly 38 per cent of these cases. Many had taken the perilous “dunki” route, paying up to Rs 40 lakh to agents for fake documents and dangerous border crossings through Latin America.

Deportees report being detained in US’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities for months before being flown back to India, often in debt and disgrace. These stories are rarely told publicly, as families fear social stigma and legal repercussions.

In response to mounting pressure, Punjab Police have intensified their crackdown on fraudulent travel agents. Over 40 licences were cancelled in Amritsar and Jalandhar in early 2025. Multiple FIRs have been registered under the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, and raids have uncovered fake visa setups, forged documents, and illegal immigration networks.

Fraudulent agents

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney reported that over 100 women were rescued from exploitative jobs in the Middle East, thanks to coordinated efforts between the police and NGOs. However, enforcement remains uneven. Many agents operate without licences, and victims — burdened by debt and shame — rarely come forward.

Most youth who fall prey to these agents spend anywhere between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 40 lakh depending on the promised destination and job description. For countries like Kazakhstan or the Middle East, the cost is typically Rs 1-3 lakh, but for routes to the US via Latin America, it can soar to Rs 30-40 lakh. Funds are often raised through family loans, land mortgages, or community borrowing. The aim is simple: to earn abroad what they cannot at home. Many hope to make Rs 1-2 lakh per month working as drivers, construction workers, or helpers — enough to repay debts and support families. The reality is often far harsher: exploitative conditions, legal limbo, and shattered dreams.

The Punjab Police Intelligence chief, DGP Praveen K Sinha, says the police have been issuing advisories too: “Always engage only those agencies that hold a valid Recruiting Agent (RA) licence under the Emigration Act, 1983. Before trusting any travel agent, make it a priority to verify their licence. This ‘verify first, then trust’ approach should guide everyone seeking overseas employment. Our operations have exposed numerous unscrupulous agents who advertise jobs on social media without proper licences, leading to multiple FIRs and arrests to protect vulnerable youth.”