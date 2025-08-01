Explainer: Rain deficit in July disappoints, farmers pin hopes on August forecast

As August begins, people on Friday woke up to a fresh spell of rainfall sweeping across the state. While July saw a highly uneven distribution of monsoon rains, with some districts recording good rainfall, others — particularly paddy-growing districts — witnessed rainfall below normal. Now, the farmers in paddy-growing districts are hopeful that the August forecast may bridge this gap, especially in areas along the National Highway belt and other low-rainfall zones.

Advertisement

What is the rainfall situation across Haryana in July 2025?

On the last day of July, the majority of districts experienced widespread rainfall, providing much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather. However, IMD data reveals that monsoon activity in July disappointed farmers, particularly those in the paddy-growing belt. The rainfall on the last day of July and the first day of August provided some respite.

Advertisement

Which areas of Haryana received good rainfall in July 2025, and how does it compare to their normal levels?

Southern districts of the state, like Mahendragarh, received 401.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 143 mm as of 8 am on July 31. Charkhi Dadri recorded 313.7 mm against a normal of 124 mm, and Nuh witnessed 329.2 mm in July against the normal 151.8 mm. These areas benefited from the timely and ample rainfall, which was particularly favourable for the sowing and maintenance of crops like ‘bajra’ and cotton.

Advertisement

Which districts in Haryana received deficient rainfall during July, and why is this a concern?

During the same period in July, Karnal recorded 101.5 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 183 mm, Ambala received 126.4 mm against 293 mm, Kaithal witnessed 100.4 mm against 125.3 mm, Jind received 91.4 mm against 133 mm, and Yamunanagar got 208.6 mm against a normal of 323 mm. This is especially concerning for paddy cultivation, which requires consistent and adequate water supply.

What has been the impact of this rainfall pattern on agriculture in the state?

The good rainfall in southern rain-fed districts encouraged the timely sowing of Kharif crops like ‘bajra’, cotton, ‘guar’ and others. It reduced irrigation needs and improved crop conditions. However, in paddy-growing districts, the rainfall deficit increased dependency on groundwater, raised irrigation costs and sparked concern over falling water tables, which could affect long-term agricultural sustainability.

How are farmers responding to the situation?

Due to rainfall deficit in paddy-growing areas, crops experienced poor early growth, resulting in premature flowering and poor tillering, especially in early-maturity varieties. In some areas, farmers faced such challenges that they were forced to re-transplant paddy. During this period, farmers of the paddy-growing belt also used groundwater for irrigation.

What is the rainfall forecast for Haryana?

The IMD has forecast more rainfall across Haryana in the coming days, bringing hope to the paddy-growing regions that suffered from low rainfall in July.