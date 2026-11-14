Explainer: Row over UGC equity norms

THE University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, remain a subject of intense debate. The regulations were drafted following the Supreme Court directions in a case linked to student suicides and institutional bias, following a surge in caste-based discrimination complaints. These regulations were to replace the 2012 equity guidelines, which were viewed as toothless.

On November 6, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it is planning to set up a committee to reconsider the regulations, which the apex court stayed in January due to concerns over vague provisions and potential misuse.

In January, the equity regulations had sparked protests among a section of students. They stated that these could result in “harassment” against students in the general category and “create divisions” over caste. One of the primary concerns expressed by the students was the absence of a provision for penalties in case of “false complaints of discrimination”.

A draft of the regulations was made public for feedback in February last year. It was issued after the Supreme Court told the UGC to submit the new regulations while hearing a plea by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, questioning the implementation of the 2012 UGC regulations. The two students’ death by suicide sparked nationwide protests regarding systemic caste discrimination,

The regulations mandated every higher education institution (HEI) to establish an Equal Opportunity Centre to oversee the effective implementation of policies and programmes for disadvantaged groups; to provide guidance and counselling regarding academic, financial, social and other matters; and to enhance the diversity within the campus.

Under the provisions, a 10-member committee has to be established which should have representation of Other Backward Classes, persons with disabilities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women. An aggrieved person can report incidents of discrimination on an online portal, in writing, or by sending an email to the coordinator of the

Equal Opportunity Centre.

The equity committee has to meet in 24 hours and submit a report to the head of the institution within 15 working days. The equity squads should visit vulnerable spots frequently. The squads shall submit their reports to the coordinator of the Equal Opportunity Centre.

As per the regulations, every HEI is duty-bound to eradicate discrimination from the campuses and take appropriate protective and preventive measures to eliminate discrimination against stakeholders and safeguard their interests without any prejudice to their caste, creed, religion, language, ethnicity, gender, or disability.

Why the backlash

While the intent of the rules was to address caste-based discrimination on campuses, a large section of students from the general category called for their withdrawal citing discrimination against students. One of the aspects that they were protesting against was the lack of a provision for penalties in the case of “false complaints of discrimination”, and that institutions can be subjected to action for not complying with the regulations.

The 2012 regulations did not specify the action to be taken against an institution if it did not comply with the regulations. As per the present regulation, academic institutions are subject to a monitoring committee established by the UGC. If non-compliance is established, the institution can be debarred from participating in UGC schemes, offering degree programmes and operating online and distance learning programmes.

Political implications

In the recent Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, the BJP won six of the 11 seats, while the Samajwadi Party won five. The elections were held in the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, where the upper caste presence is high. The RSS noted that the UGC equity regulations lacked balance, and pausing them would help calm upper caste voters.

While setting up a committee to reconsider the regulations may allay the concerns of the upper caste voters temporarily, OBC and Dalit groups are at unease over the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the implementation of the regulations. The Samajwadi Party is consolidating the voter base of Dalits, OBCs and minorities ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.