Explainer: Russia-Ukraine war and India

More than four years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the conflict is entering a phase where diplomacy, economic pressure and strategic messaging are becoming as important as battlefield gains.

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Ukraine’s decision to intensify strikes deep inside Russian territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s reshuffle of the country’s military leadership and the growing contest in the Black Sea point to a war whose impact is spreading well beyond the frontlines.

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For India, that reality came into sharp focus this week when four Indian seafarers were killed after a merchant vessel came under attack while departing Ukraine’s Odesa port.

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War beyond borders

In recent days, Ukraine has claimed a series of long-range strikes on Russian military infrastructure, targeting logistics hubs, fuel depots and facilities linked to drone production deep inside Russian territory.

President Zelenskyy has argued that Russia must “feel the consequences” of the war it started. Analysts say the objective is less about capturing territory and more about disrupting Russia’s ability to sustain the war.

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By targeting supply chains, transport networks and defence industries, Ukraine hopes to stretch Russian resources while demonstrating to its Western partners that it remains capable of mounting effective operations.

Every successful strike inside Russia also reinforces Kyiv’s argument that continued military and financial assistance from its allies can influence the course of the war, even if territorial gains remain limited.

Black Sea flashpoint

The waters connecting Ukraine, Russia and several NATO members have become central to the war’s economic and diplomatic dimensions.

The Black Sea is a crucial route for grain exports, oil shipments and commercial trade. It is also a key theatre where sanctions, maritime security and military strategy intersect.

Ukraine has stepped up efforts to target Russian naval assets and vessels linked to Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet”, which Western governments say has helped Russia continue exporting oil despite sanctions.

Russia, meanwhile, has intensified attacks on Ukrainian ports and coastal infrastructure in an effort to disrupt exports and weaken Ukraine’s economy.

The attack on the merchant vessel MV Golden Leo, in which four Indian crew members were killed and another was critically injured, has drawn attention to the growing risks faced by commercial ships operating in the region.

India condemned the attack and conveyed its concerns to the Russian side, while reiterating the need to ensure the safety of civilian vessels.

Zelenskyy’s strategic reset

Against this backdrop, Zelenskyy’s decision to replace Ukraine’s top military commander is being viewed as more than a routine change in leadership. The reshuffle comes after months of slow progress on the battlefield and reflects Kyiv’s effort to adapt to a war increasingly driven by drones, long-range strikes and technological innovation.

But it is also a political signal — to Ukrainian citizens, Western allies and Moscow — that the government is prepared to reassess its strategy rather than settle into a prolonged stalemate.

The move is expected to reassure Kyiv’s partners that military assistance and financial support will be accompanied by reforms aimed at improving battlefield coordination and decision-making.

Battle beyond guns

European governments are discussing fresh sanctions on Russia while debating how long they can sustain military and financial support for Ukraine.

The United States continues to back Kyiv but faces growing domestic debate over the scale of future assistance. Russia, for its part, has sought to deepen ties with countries outside the Western alliance while portraying sanctions as ineffective.

The conflict has therefore become more than a military contest. It is also a struggle over alliances, economic resilience and international influence.

India’s stand

India has sought to maintain a carefully balanced approach since the conflict began. While preserving its long-standing strategic partnership with Russia, New Delhi has also strengthened engagement with the US and Europe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stated that “this is not an era of war” and has called for dialogue and diplomacy as the only sustainable path to peace. The deaths of the Indian seafarers underscore the practical challenges of maintaining that balance.

India is among the world’s largest suppliers of merchant seafarers, and instability in the Black Sea has direct implications for the safety of Indian nationals working on international vessels.

The conflict also affects India’s interests through energy prices, fertiliser supplies, shipping costs and global food markets. Any prolonged disruption in the Black Sea can have ripple effects far beyond Europe.

The latest developments do not suggest that either Russia or Ukraine is close to securing a decisive military victory. Instead, they indicate that the conflict is evolving into a broader geopolitical contest where military operations, economic pressure and diplomacy are increasingly intertwined.