Explainer: Shatabdi is getting an upgrade, here’s why

Facing criticism over inadequate on-board facilities, persistent jerks in the coaches and punctuality issues, a revamp of the Shatabdi Express and its economical version, the Jan Shatabdi Express, is on the cards.

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The Railway Board has directed all zones to carry out detailed rake inspection to identify deficiencies and prepare a comprehensive short-term action plan for rectification and monitoring.

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The national transporter is planning to upgrade around 100 services of Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi (50 trains). It said the total expenditure is yet to be finalised, and that Zonal Railways will implement the move.

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The trains run at a maximum permissible speed of 110-150 km/h and remain among India’s fastest conventional passenger services, known for limited stops and high-speed connectivity between major cities. The trains mostly return to their origin station the same day.

The revamp plan

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The key areas identified for upgradation are toilets, and passenger amenities such as charging ports, snack tables and foot rests. Besides, focus would be on providing a smoother quality of ride through reduction of jerks in coaches.

Other areas which are likely to see improvement are vestibule and gangway, overhead panels, coach interiors, panels, flooring inside coaches and toilet areas, exterior aesthetics of coaches, window glasses, and lighting.

Officials said the strengthening of digital passenger information systems (PAPIS) along with CCTV-based surveillance will be done to enhance safety and communication.

Why the need for it

The revamp plan is being viewed in the context of Indian Railways’ wider strategy to modernise its fleet, which includes increasing deployment of Vande Bharat trains and gradually replacing older coach designs with more efficient factory-built rakes.

Besides, passengers have for long highlighted deteriorating coach maintenance, poor hygiene, malfunctioning air-conditioning systems, and declining food quality — failing to justify the premium fares. They have often reported unhygienic toilets, excessive trash in vestibules, and lack of consistent service, leading to calls for better, cleaner, and faster alternatives.

Resonance in Parliament

Congress MP from Chandigarh Manish Tewari has raised serious safety concerns regarding excessive swaying of the Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi, describing it as dangerous and comparing the motion to a “table tennis ball”. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to fix the track issues, noting how his earlier warnings were ignored.

The MP had also sought to know if any technical inspection, track maintenance audit or safety review had been conducted on the corridor, and what corrective steps were being taken to improve track quality and ensure passenger safety.

How it all began

The first Shatabdi train was introduced in 1988 between New Delhi and Jhansi. It was considered one of the most premium chair car trains at the time — a tag it continued to enjoy till the arrival of Vande Bharat chair car trains. Jan Shatabdi trains were introduced in 2002.

Some of the key Shatabdi train routes are Lucknow-New Delhi, New Delhi-Kalka, New Delhi-Dehradun, Pune-Secunderabad, Chennai-Bengaluru, New Delhi-Amritsar, Howrah-Puri and Chennai Central-Coimbatore.

The key Jan Shatabdi routes are Howrah-Patna, Old Delhi-Kotdwar, Haridwar-Amritsar, Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Raigarh-Gondia, Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode, and Bangalore City-Shivamogga town.