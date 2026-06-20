Explainer: SIT & row over Ram Mandir theft charges

While a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has begun probing allegations of theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the controversy stems from claims that crores of rupees offered by devotees may have been siphoned off.

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The row escalated after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged large-scale embezzlement and urged the courts to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

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The issue took a more serious turn when the authorities arrested two temple officials and reportedly recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash from the residence of one of them. In a separate development, Dinesh ‘Phalahari’ Maharaj, a petitioner linked to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi movement, accused the temple management of financial irregularities and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the temple’s donation and revenue management system.

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Crux of the allegations

The allegations first surfaced when Mahipal Singh, who claims to have served as the Ram Mandir’s accounts incharge, alleged that nearly Rs 7 crore from temple offerings had been stolen over time, and that it was a recurring practice.

According to Singh, he had informed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and another trust member, identified as Gopal Ji, about the alleged irregularities. He claimed that he was removed from his position the very next day, and that CCTV footage dating back nearly eight months was deleted.

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On June 7, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that crores of rupees in offerings had been embezzled. Rejecting the charges, Champat Rai said internal audits had found no evidence to support the allegations. At the same time, members of the temple trust expressed support for an independent SIT inquiry.

The controversy widened after Rajneesh Singh, a BJP leader from Ayodhya, wrote to the Prime Minister, seeking disclosure of the funds received by the trust and an independent inquiry.

Adding to the unease, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed he was aware of the misuse of funds, though he declined to elaborate. Senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar also expressed concern over the allegations.

Ram Janmabhoomi movement activist Santosh Dubey filed a police complaint, seeking an FIR against temple trust functionaries. He alleged that around 1,250 kg of gold, silver, and diamond-studded bricks received as donations during the Ram temple movement had also gone missing.

Aspects of the probe

The UP government on June 13 constituted a three-member SIT comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, IGP (Lucknow Range) Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan. The team reached the temple complex on June 15 and began questioning trust functionaries as well as personnel involved in counting offerings. The investigators also examined CCTV surveillance systems, security arrangements and the movement of devotees and staff.

The ground floor where jewellery and other donated metals are kept was also inspected.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust recorded earnings of nearly Rs 327 crore during the 2024-25 financial year.

Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said the investigation would be conducted without any compromise. “There are two aspects to it — criminal accountability and systemic improvements for the future. Devotees’ trust can be strengthened only if both concerns are addressed,” he pointed out.

Mishra has also called for a more professional management structure, including the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to oversee the temple’s administration and transparency in use of every penny of devotees. He also stated that the integrity of Champat Rai cannot be questioned.