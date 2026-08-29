Explainer: Sweet to steep

India is the world’s second-largest sugarcane producer. Its sugar industry is a major agricultural, industrial, and rural livelihood ecosystem. The sugarcane sector supports nearly 5 crore farmers and around 5 lakh workers in sugar factories and allied industries.

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Yet the country today stares at a crisis situation as sugar prices have jumped nearly 40 per cent in the past two months, prompting the government to import 1 million tonnes for the first time in nearly a decade. The move comes as demand surges from August, with festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dasehra and Diwali leading into the busy wedding season.

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Food and beverage companies are also beginning to stock up for one of their busiest sales periods, adding pressure on wholesale prices.

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Why sugar stocks fell

On August 20, the government permitted tax-free imports under the Tariff Rate Quota system until October 31, breaking a decade-long policy and easing supply fears. The sudden influx of imported sugar caused ex-mill prices to drop by 18 per cent to Rs 55 per kg, after the high revenue realisations and profit margins sugar mills recently enjoyed.

The government also clamped down on hoarding and reduced stock-holding limits for bulk users from 30 days to 15 days, which popped the speculative price bubble. Major stocks dropped between 3 per cent and 6 per cent immediately following the announcement.

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Govt response to the crisis

The Centre has blamed lower sugarcane production on reduced rainfall during El Nino, hoarding and tighter global supplies after adverse weather hit other major producers. It estimates the 2025-26 sugar production (October to September) to be around 306 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), against an initial estimate of about 343 LMT.

It also said that diseases such as Red Rot and Top Borer, along with waterlogging, have hit cane yields and recovery in key producing states.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has asked mills to begin crushing cane a fortnight earlier than usual to build stocks as the new harvest starts arriving in October.

When did the situation escalate?

In 2024-25, the government had allowed 1 million tonnes of exports only in January 2025, whereas for the current season it approved an initial 1.5 million tonnes in November 2025, soon after the season began. It allowed export of another 5,00,000 tonnes in February. But by May, projections changed and the policy took a U-turn.

The government in May banned sugar exports until September 30, citing the need to preserve domestic supplies. By July, it was tightening controls on mills and dealers, and in August it kept the monthly sales quota at 2.25 million tonnes — unchanged from a year earlier — even though the market expected 2.3-2.4 MT because the festival season was approaching.

With opening stocks of about 5 MT, total sugar availability was projected at nearly 36 MT, against domestic consumption of about 28.5 MT, leaving a comfortable surplus that could support exports of at least 2 MT. However, production estimates kept weakening.

Diversion for ethanol blending the culprit?

Ethanol has been seen as a way to absorb surplus sugarcane, improve the finances of mills and reduce the country’s dependence on imported crude oil. But with sugar prices surging and Indian households bracing for the festival season, the same fuel policy is now raising questions.

Agricultural economist Ashok Gulati says the government woke up at the eleventh hour, pointing out that the decision to open imports should have been taken four or five months ago. “The situation could have been managed before the stocks reached critically low levels. The sugar production is down by around 10 per cent, making the diversion of sugarcane for ethanol a bigger factor than it might appear in percentage terms,” he adds.

Gulati says the current situation is the result of the government controlling the sugar sector at every step. “Sugarcane is a classic example, all the way up to ethanol — from sugarcane pricing to sugar pricing to how much the mills can release in the market every fortnight. It is all dictated. There is no room for any kind of manoeuvring.”

Food versus fuel debate

The rise in demand for biofuels has created tension in agricultural circles between supplying for food or fuel markets. Although fuel markets may have a tendency to prove more economically lucrative, the pressure and subsequent diversion as such has had the potential to cause food prices to rise.

Some experts feel making ethanol diversion the principal explanation for the current price surge does not adequately explain the sudden deterioration in India’s sugar balance. Economist Rahul Singh says ethanol has actually been a “stabilising force” for the sugar economy.

According to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, “India’s sugar production and the subsequent government decision is mainly related to the impact of weather and crop disease on production, in addition to stronger festival demand, and firm global prices.”