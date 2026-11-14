Explainer: The anti-cancer drug price cut

November 9 onwards, prices of 137 anti-cancer drugs have been reduced, with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capping trade margins on the maximum retail price (MRP), a move expected to save consumers around Rs 3,540 crore annually.

The price revisions follow NPPA’s October 17 decision to rationalise trade margins on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs to curb excessive mark-ups and make cancer treatment more affordable.

It was in 2022 that a former bank employee from Kerala, Sarojam Radhakrishnan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and prescribed treatment costing over Rs 63,000 a month, highlighted the financial burden. She approached the Kerala High Court seeking government intervention to regulate drug prices. Although she passed away in 2022, the court converted her petition into a PIL. In July this year, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

On September 29, the apex court, while hearing a PIL filed by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, expressed serious concern over excessive mark-ups on cancer medicines, describing the practice as “carnage” and “extortion”. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta pointed out that a life-saving drug procured by hospitals for Rs 2,700 was being sold to patients for Rs 27,000.

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The court also referred to NPPA’s findings showing that trade mark-ups on some cancer drugs averaged 170 per cent, with extreme cases exceeding 700 per cent. It questioned the wide gap between procurement costs and prices charged to patients by hospitals, distributors and chemists, and asked the government to take corrective measures.

The government initiated regulatory action within 18 days, reviving a process that had remained pending at the NPPA for years despite a 2019 pilot programme demonstrating substantial savings for patients. While the swift response was welcome, it also raised questions about why action had been delayed for so long.

Steep reduction in costs

The 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs include immunotherapy drugs used for treating over 20 type of cancers; Denosumab, used by breast and prostate cancer patients; Pegfilgrastim, which is used to prevent neutropenia, and Bevacizumab, which is the approved drug to treat colon, ovary and cervical cancer.

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Widely used anti-cancer drugs such as Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab and Osimertinib are expected to become more accessible for cancer patients.

Among the medicines witnessing steep price cuts is RPG Life Sciences’ Anarzole (anastrozole) tablet, used in breast cancer treatment. It will now cost Rs 73 for a pack of 10 tablets, down from Rs 695.76.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ Azacytin (azacitidine) injection has been repriced at Rs 1,495.04 against the earlier Rs 6,337. Abbott Healthcare’s Bevacizab injection will cost Rs 5,930.13 for a 4 ml vial, compared with Rs 21,767.70 earlier. The price of RPG Life Sciences’ Debrumab (denosumab) injection has been reduced from Rs 22,031.25 to Rs 5,941 for a 1 ml pre-filled syringe.

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The revised price of RPG Life Sciences’ Enuta (enzalutamide) capsules is Rs 2,232 for a pack of 28, against Rs 6,578.20 earlier. Natco Pharma’s Dasanat 20 (dasatinib) tablets will cost Rs 1,085.93 for 60 tablets, down from Rs 2,812.50. Neon Laboratories’ Erlib (erlotinib) tablets have been repriced at Rs 2,008 for a bottle of 30, against Rs 4,637.45.

Expert panel suggestions

The price revision follows recommendations of an expert committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on October 17. According to the NPPA, 85 pharmaceutical companies had reported revised MRPs for 1,364 anti-cancer formulations covering 121 drugs. Of these, 679 brands have reported price reductions of more than 50 per cent, while the steepest drop in MRP stands at 96.45 per cent.

In 2019, NPPA ran a pilot rationalisation exercise, under which trade margins for 42 anti-cancer drugs were capped at 30 per cent. Following that exercise, the MRP of 526 brands of non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines was reduced by up to 90 per cent.

The present exercise extends this approach to a larger set of anti-cancer drugs, based on the list recommended by the expert committee.