Explainer: The impact of snow deficit in the hills

SNOWFALL in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday ended a prolonged dry spell, but questions persist about the extreme weather fluctuations and how these are impacting life and livelihood in the hill state.

A video posted on a social media platform by a retired college principal shows a bare mountain peak and an almost shrunk water reservoir close to his home in Chamba. “I’ve always seen this peak snow-covered in January. The big water reservoir below our village is almost dry, a rare occurrence at this time. We are heading for serious trouble,” said Bipin Rathore.

Starting from November, Himachal has logged over 90 per cent less than normal precipitation, resulting in bare mountains and depleting water sources.

Why no precipitation

In the north-western region, the winter precipitation (rain and snowfall) depends on the frequency and intensity of Western Disturbances (WD). The WD hits the region once every four-five days in winters. While the frequency this winter has been normal, the lack of intensity has led to drought-like conditions.

“The WDs we’ve received this winter haven’t been strong enough to cause normal precipitation. The effect of these WDs has remained limited to northern areas like Ladakh, and the higher reaches of Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti,” said Shobhit Katiyar, a senior scientist at the Meteorological Centre, Shimla. “The stronger WDs spread down to southern areas of the region and cause widespread precipitation. In higher altitudes it causes snowfall, and rainfall at lower altitudes,” said the scientist.

Temperature is key

Apart from active Western Disturbances, temperature of a given place is another key factor that determines whether it will have rain or snow. “The precipitation always starts in the form of snow high up in the atmosphere, where the temperatures could be minus 40 to 50° Celsius. As the snowflakes rush towards the surface, the temperature rises. At high altitudes where the temperatures remain below 0° Celsius, we have snowfall,” says Katiyar.

Kulbhushan Upmanyu, a Chamba-based environmentalist, believes the significant changes in weather patterns have been largely induced by global warming. However, he says local factors, too, play a significant role in the microclimate of any region. “It is a well established fact that the average temperature in the Himalayas is rising faster than the average global temperature. While it needs deeper study to understand why this is happening, over-tourism, high vehicular emissions, deforestation, larger water reservoirs, forest fires, etc, are all contributing to the rising temperatures in the mountains,” adds Upmanyu.

Dwindling snowfall

According to Surjeet Singh Randhawa, who recently retired as Principal Scientific Officer from the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment, the depleting snowfall will have drastic short-term as well as long-term effects. “If there is little or no snowfall, the first impact will be on the availability of water. Our perennial streams will turn seasonal. It will lead to a massive water crisis not only in Himachal, but much of northern India. There will be shortage of drinking water, and for agriculture and producing power,” he said.

In the long term, the depleting snowfall will affect the health of the glaciers. “Already, the mass balance of most of the glaciers is in the negative. They are losing more snow than they are accumulating. If there’s little snowfall in winters, the health of these glaciers will be adversely affected,” said Randhawa.