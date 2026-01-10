Explainer: The Manali-Atal Tunnel chaos

The recent winter tourist season has once again exposed the fragile balance between tourism-led growth and infrastructure capacity in the Manali-Lahaul region of Himachal Pradesh. Kilometre-long traffic snarls, hours of gridlock between Manali and the Atal Tunnel, pressure on civic amenities and visible environmental stress have turned what was envisioned as a transformative connectivity project into a recurring seasonal flashpoint of chaos and concern.

The Atal Tunnel, celebrated as a feat of modern engineering, has fundamentally altered the economic and social landscape of Lahaul-Spiti by providing all-weather connectivity and sharply reducing travel time. Remote villages have become more accessible, livelihoods have expanded and tourism has surged. However, this very success has also become the tunnel’s biggest challenge.

Tourist inflow has grown far beyond the region’s projected carrying capacity, overwhelming the Rohtang axis, Lahaul valley and tunnel approaches — especially during weekends, holidays and snowfall events.

Traffic congestion

Between November 10 and December 31, 2025, as many as 1,908 Volvo buses and 56,208 other vehicles entered Manali through the Green Barrier. The pressure intensified during the Christmas week. From December 22 to 28 alone, 369 Volvo buses and 13,776 other vehicles crossed the Green Barrier. On December 31, a single day, 62 Volvo buses and 2,411 other vehicles entered Manali.

These figures underline how largely unregulated tourist movement during holiday periods pushes local infrastructure well beyond its limits. Narrow hill roads, limited parking space and weather-related disruptions combine to create a perfect storm of congestion.

Impact on locals and daily life

For residents, the traffic chaos is more than an inconvenience. Ambulances and emergency vehicles often struggle to pass through choked roads, daily commuters face hours-long delays and the movement of essential supplies is frequently disrupted. Areas such as Solang, Dhundi and the south portal of the Atal Tunnel routinely witness bumper-to-bumper traffic when snowfall, road repairs or even minor accidents lead to temporary stoppages.

Even tourism stakeholders — hoteliers, taxi operators and shopkeepers — acknowledge that the current volume-driven model is unsustainable. Overcrowding, dissatisfied tourists and negative publicity are beginning to erode Manali’s reputation as a premium hill destination.

The infrastructure challenge

Kullu SP Madan Lal Kaushal acknowledges that infrastructure limitations lie at the heart of the problem. “Inadequate parking facilities are a major issue,” he told The Tribune.

Kaushal said the damaged road infrastructure has further compounded the situation. “Due to damage to road infrastructure, the stretch between Kullu-Manali and the Atal Tunnel on the Kiratpur-Manali-Leh highway is narrow at a few points, which also causes traffic jams. However, the police tried its best during Christmas and New Year’s Eve to manage traffic,” the SP added.

Despite round-the-clock deployment of traffic personnel and temporary diversions, authorities often find themselves reacting to congestion rather than preventing it.

Stakeholders’ demand

Former presidents of the Manali Hoteliers’ Association have repeatedly flagged the lack of adequate parking facilities in the town, a demand pending for years. Other tourism stakeholders argue that the region urgently needs a regulatory framework.

Environmental, safety concerns

Beyond congestion, the environmental costs of unchecked tourism are becoming increasingly visible. Rising vehicular emissions in ecologically sensitive zones, roadside littering, stress on water resources and unplanned construction are degrading the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

The Lahaul valley, once relatively insulated from mass tourism, now faces mounting pressure on waste management systems and basic civic infrastructure. Safety is another concern. Many tourists lack experience driving in snowbound or high-altitude conditions. Vehicles without snow tyres, poor lane discipline and disregard for advisories frequently result in accidents and breakdowns.

Sustainable way forward

Experts and stakeholders agree that the solution lies in shifting from volume-driven tourism to a regulated, value-based and sustainable model. Carrying-capacity-based limits on daily tourist and vehicle entry are now widely seen as unavoidable.

Measures such as online permits, time-slot-based entry through the Atal Tunnel and strict enforcement could significantly ease congestion. Real-time updates on traffic, weather and tunnel status can help tourists plan better or defer travel.

Large parking hubs outside Manali, supported by electric shuttle services, could reduce inner-city congestion. Strengthening public transport connectivity from Chandigarh, Mandi and other hubs may also reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Tourist sensitisation, stricter penalties for violations, improved emergency preparedness and diversification of tourist destinations are equally critical to easing pressure on a single corridor.

The recurring chaos around Manali and the Atal Tunnel is more than a seasonal inconvenience — it is a warning signal. If left unaddressed, it risks undermining Himachal’s reputation as a safe, serene and sustainable tourist destination.