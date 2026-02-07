Explainer: The SC scholarship woes

THE Supreme Court recently flagged the delay in the disbursement of scholarship funds across the country, and how it affects the mental well-being of students. Based on the recommendations of the National Task Force constituted to address the mental health concerns and prevent suicides in higher education institutions, the apex court has directed all states and UTs to clear the pending dues.

In Punjab, nearly Rs 930 crore under the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste students is still to be paid to students and educational institutions from 2017 to 2020, when nearly 5.5 lakh students were enrolled under the scholarship scheme.

About the scheme

Financial aid is provided for studies from Class 11 up to the postgraduate level in recognised institutions.

The scholarship amount varies between Rs 20,000 and Rs 80,000 per annum (depending on the course). It is sent directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of beneficiaries. The components include the non-refundable fee, including examination fee, to be paid to the institution and an academic maintenance allowance — Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,500 per annum for hostellers, and between Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,000 for day scholars, depending on the courses. Disability allowance is also given.

The gap years

Until 2016-17, the scholarship scheme was fully funded by the Centre. The term of the scheme ended in 2017 as part of the 12th Five Year Plan and the Centre did not fund the scheme till it was renewed in 2021. The then Congress-led state government in Punjab, however, continued to accept students’ applications.

The pending amount for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-2020 adds up to nearly Rs 1,550 crore. As the funds were not released between 2017 and 2020, the institutions were not compensated and the period also witnessed a drastic fall in the enrolment of SC students. It touched an all-time low of 1.75 lakh students in 2020.

The scheme underwent a funding change from 2020-21, with the Centre-state contribution pegged at a 60:40 ratio (90:10 for Northeastern states). It has been running smoothly since. There’s been a 35 per cent increase in enrolment in 2025-2026 in Punjab.

Disbursal of funds scam

The scheme was embroiled in controversy over the misuse of funds during the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government. A departmental inquiry pointed out undue benefits to private institutions. In 2019, discrepancies amounting to Rs 55 crore were detected, of which Rs 16-crore excess payment was given to some colleges.

The matter regarding the non-disbursal of funds from 2017-2020 is being heard in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with the state and the Centre asking each other to clear the dues. Last year, the court admonished the Punjab government for “trying to evade its responsibility” in disbursing scholarships.

Recently, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held an event in Jalandhar for distribution of post-matric scholarships worth Rs 271 crore among more than 2.7 lakh SC students. The event coincided with the Prime Minister’s visit to Dera Ballan head Niranjan Dass. Wooing of the Dalit vote bank remains at the centre stage.

Plans ahead and concerns

The Centre is considering raising the annual family income limit to avail the scheme for SC students from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh. On April 1, 2013, it was enhanced from Rs 2 lakh per annum to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Manjeet Singh, patron of the Joint Action Committee of Unaided Colleges, Punjab, says the delay in release of the scholarship amount not only jeopardises the future of SC students, but also financially drains the institutions. “There are more dropouts. At times, institutions are reluctant to admit SC students as the reimbursement of the fee is delayed,” he adds.