Explainer: The unfiltered microplastics

Indian cities generate approximately 72,368 million litres of sewage daily (MLD), yet only 39 per cent of this wastewater is treated effectively, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In addition to this, India faces the growing issue of microplastics contaminating its water and soil resources.

Advertisement

A groundbreaking study, funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has uncovered a crucial link between treated effluents as well as sludge from sewage treatment plants (STPs) and the increasing presence of microplastics in the environment. These microplastics are particularly prevalent in water and soil.

Advertisement

Findings of the research

Advertisement

Researchers from the ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Bhopal, and the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) investigated the role of seven STPs in Indore and Bhopal in contributing to microplastic pollution.

The study found microplastics in the effluent outlets of all the STPs, suggesting that their discharge is a significant source of microplastic contamination. Common microplastics identified include polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, polyester, polyurethane, polyamide, polystyrene, and polyvinyl stearate.

Advertisement

Environmental Impact

The high concentration of microplastics in STP sludge poses a further threat to soil and groundwater quality. According to the study, up to 99 per cent of plastic particles in sewage end up in the sewage sludge. This sludge is often used in land application, composted, or disposed of in landfills, thereby increasing the microplastic burden on the environment.

While the discharge of effluent into rivers and lakes pollutes water bodies, the application of effluents containing microplastics in agriculture and gardening has even more severe consequences for soil health and living organisms.

How standardised norms can help

Urban water expert Ram Prasad emphasises that while there are advanced technologies capable of treating microplastics in STPs, India urgently needs standardised parameters for microplastics in drinking water. “Technologies exist, but retrofitting existing STPs is a challenge,” he explains. “Without microplastic standards in drinking water, no significant progress can be made. India could become the first country to establish such standards.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has highlighted the need for further assessment of microplastics and their potential health impacts since 2019. A study published in Science Direct last year confirmed that wastewater treatment plants are a major source of microplastic pollution, as they lack the capacity to fully filter out tiny plastic particles. These particles eventually make their way into surrounding water bodies, exacerbating environmental contamination.

Current STP parameters

As of 2021, India had 1,631 STPs with a total treatment capacity of 36,668 MLD, covering 35 states and UTs. These STPs currently meet basic treatment parameters like pH, biological oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), suspended solids, ammonia nitrogen, total nitrogen, and fecal coliform.

Recommendations on the way ahead

The ICMR study highlights a concerning fact: even after passing through various treatment processes in STPs, a significant fraction of microplastics remains in the treated effluent. These microplastics often enter STPs through improper plastic disposal and domestic washing activities. Since most STPs are not designed to handle such waste, the discharge of their effluents into surface water sources further exacerbates environmental contamination.

The study calls for better waste management practices to minimise microplastic pollution in environmental matrices. Efficient solid waste management, particularly in reducing plastic disposal in sewage systems, is critical in preventing microplastic contamination.